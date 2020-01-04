Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, January 4, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

Kevin Joseph Sweeney, The Hague, Holland and Ballyloughan, Bruckless

The death has taken place of Kevin Joseph Sweeney, The Hague, Holland and Ballyloughan, Bruckless and formerly of Bradford and Coventry, England.

Peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Nephew of the late Jim Sweeney. Remains reposing tomorrow, Sunday, at Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Ardara, from 4pm to 6pm followed by removal to the Church of Saint Joseph and Saint Conal, Bruckless, to arrive for 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 o’clock with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Daniel Coughlan, (Danny), Osmond House, Bundoran and formally of Kildoney, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Daniel Coughlan, (93) better known as Danny. Osmond House, Bundoran and formally of Kildoney, Ballyshannon at the North West Hospice, Sligo.

Reposing at the Sheil Hospital Morturary, Ballyshannon, from 8pm until 9.30pm this Saturday evening, January 4 and again tomorrow Sunday, January 5, from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to arrive at St.Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 7pm to repose overnight.

Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, January 6, in St.Patrick's Church at 11am with internment afterwards in the Abbey Assaroe cemetary, Ballyshannon.

Family Flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo, c/o Patrick McKenna funeral director, Ballyshannon or any family member. House private please.



Charles Speer, The Glebe, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at his residence of Charles Speer, The Glebe, Letterkenny.

House private at the request of the deceased.

Funeral Service at his residence on Monday, January 6, at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the family plot at Gortlee Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care c/o any family member.



Madge Nic Aoidh, An Charraic, Gweedore

The death has taken place in the Drogheda Ward, Sean O'Hare Unit, Stranorlar of Madge Nic Aoidh, An Charraic, Gaoth Dobhair. Sadly missed her sister Eileen and her brother Charlie.

Her remains will be brought to St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, today, Saturday for 6pm. Funeral Mass will take place tomorrow, Sunday, January 5, at 11am at St Mary's Church, Derrybeg followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

James McLaughlin, formerly Cotteen, Derrybeg

The death has taken place in Glasgow of James McLaughlin, formerly Cotteen, Derrybeg.

His remains will be reposing at the family home in Derrybeg from 7pm tonight, Saturday, January 4.

Funeral Mass on Monday, January 6, in St Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private after the Rosary until 10am.

All enquiries to Kieran Roarty, funeral director.



Eileen Murphy, (née Ferry), New York, formerly Dunlewey

The death has taken place in Ocean Side, New York of Eileen Murphy (née Ferry) (Jimmy Mickey) formerly Dunlewey.

Funeral Mass in St Christopher’s Church, Balwin, New York on Monday, January 6, at 11am, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

A Mass of Remembrance will take place tomorrow, Sunday morning, January 5, in the Sacred Heart Church, Dunlewey at 10am.



