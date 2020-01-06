Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, January 6, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:



Jimmy Conaghan, The Forge, Doorin Line, Mountcharles

The death has taken place at Aras Mhic Shuibhne nursing home, Laghey of Jimmy Conaghan, The Forge, Doorin line, Mountcharles.

Remains will be reposing at his brother Patsy’s house, Doorin line, Mountcharles, today, Monday, January 6, from 12 noon until 10pm.

Removal from there tomorrow, Tuesday morning, January 7, to the Church of the Sacred Heart Mountcharles, for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired, to the patients comfort fund, at Aras Mhic Shuibhne nursing home, Laghey, c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles, or any family member. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Bridget Gallagher (née Rodden) Clontarf, Dublin/Termon

The death occurred on January 3 of Bridget Gallagher (née Rodden) Clontarf, Dublin/Termon. Peacefully in the Mater Hospital, Dublin.

Beloved wife of the late James Gallagher. Sadly missed by her daughters, Mary, Carmel and Margaret, sons, Gerard and Martin, brothers, Bryan, Pat and Gerry, sister-in-law, Bridie, sons and daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home in Clontarf, today, Monday, 2pm-8pm. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Tuesday morning at 10am in St Anthony’s Church, Clontarf, followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery.

Catherine Doherty (née O'Brien) Main Street, Ballyduff, Tralee, Kerry/Finglas, Dublin/Donegal

The death occurred on Saturday, January 4 of Catherine Doherty (née O'Brien) Main Street, Ballyduff, Tralee, Kerry/Finglas, Dublin/Donegal (suddenly), at her residence in Ballyduff.

Pre-deceased by her son, Iain. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, Niall, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Michael, niece Emma, nephew Neil, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence at Main Street, Ballyduff today, Monday evening. January 6, from 5pm until 7pm followed by removal at 7pm to St Peter and St Paul’s Church, Ballyduff.

Requiem Mass there tomorrow, Tuesday, at 11am. Mass of the Dead will take place on Wednesday at 10am at St. Canice's Roman Catholic Church, Finglas, Dublin followed by interment in Glasnevin Cemetery.

Kevin Joseph Sweeney, The Hague, Holland and Ballyloughan, Bruckless

The death has taken place of Kevin Joseph Sweeney, The Hague, Holland and Ballyloughan, Bruckless and formerly of Bradford and Coventry, England.

Peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital. Nephew of the late Jim Sweeney.

Funeral Mass today, Monday, January 6, at Church of Saint Joseph and Saint Conal, Bruckless at 12 o’clock with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Daniel Coughlan, (Danny), Osmond House, Bundoran and formally of Kildoney, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Daniel Coughlan, (93) better known as Danny. Osmond House, Bundoran and formally of Kildoney, Ballyshannon at the North West Hospice, Sligo.

Mass of the Resurrection today, Monday, January 6, in St.Patrick's Church at 11am with internment afterwards in the Abbey Assaroe cemetary, Ballyshannon.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo, c/o Patrick McKenna funeral director, Ballyshannon or any family member. House private please.



Charles Speer, The Glebe, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at his residence of Charles Speer, The Glebe, Letterkenny.

House private at the request of the deceased.

Funeral Service at his residence today, Monday, January 6, at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in the family plot at Gortlee Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care c/o any family member.



James McLaughlin, formerly Cotteen, Derrybeg

The death has taken place in Glasgow of James McLaughlin, formerly Cotteen, Derrybeg.

His remains will be reposing at the family home in Derrybeg.

Funeral Mass today, Monday, January 6, in St Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

All enquiries to Kieran Roarty, funeral director.



Eileen Murphy, (née Ferry), New York, formerly Dunlewey

The death has taken place in Ocean Side, New York of Eileen Murphy, (née Ferry), (Jimmy Mickey), formerly Dunlewey.

Funeral Mass in St Christopher’s Church, Balwin, New York tomorrow, Monday, January 6, at 11am, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.



