Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, January 7

The following deaths have taken place:

- Freddie Wilson, Woodend, Hornhead, Dunfanaghy

- Sarah Curran, Cotteen, Derrybeg

- William McDermott, Grange



- Mark Lecky, Aughnish, Ramelton

- Jimmy Conaghan, The Forge, Doorin line, Mountcharles

- Bridget Gallagher (née Rodden) Clontarf, Dublin/Termon

- Catherine Doherty (née O'Brien) Main Street, Ballyduff, Tralee, Kerry/Finglas, Dublin/Donegal

Freddie Wilson, Woodend, Hornhead, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of Freddie Wilson, Woodend, Hornhead, Dunfanaghy.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Service at his home on Wednesday, January 8 at 1pm. Family and friends only please.

Burial afterwards in Ballymore Cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a local family Leukemia Support Fund, c/o any family member or James Harkin, Funeral Director.

Sarah Curran, Cotteen, Derrybeg

The death has taken place at Falcarragh Nursing Unit of Sarah Curran, Cotteen, Derrybeg.

Sarah’s remains reposed at Roarty’s Funeral Home, Meenaniller, Derrybeg on Monday evening and they will repose on Tuesday, January 7 from 3pm to 9pm.

Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg, on Wednesday on January 9 at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Falcarragh Nursing Unit c/o any family member.

William (Bill) McDermott, Aughagad, Grange

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of William (Bill) McDermott, Aughagad, Grange and formerly of Cloonty, Cliffoney, Co. Sligo.

He was a brother of Kathleen O'Sullivan, Lark Hill Road, Sligo.

Reposing at McGloin’s Funeral Home, Chapel Road, Cliffoney, this evening (Tuesday) from 5pm until 6.30pm. Removal to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballintrillick to arrive at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Keelogues Cemetery, Ballintrillick.

House private please.



Mark Lecky, Aughnish, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Mark Lecky, Aughnish, Ramelton.

His remains are reposing at the Sean O’ Hare Unit, Stranorlar.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, January 8 at 1pm for Service in Ramelton Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in the family plot at Bank Cemetery, Ramelton.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Drogheda Ward, Sean O’ Hare Unit, c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Jimmy Conaghan, The Forge, Doorin Line, Mountcharles

The death has taken place at Aras Mhic Shuibhne nursing home, Laghey of Jimmy Conaghan, The Forge, Doorin line, Mountcharles.

Remains are reposing at his brother Patsy’s house, Doorin line, Mountcharles.

Removal from there on Tuesday morning, January 7, to the Church of the Sacred Heart Mountcharles, for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired, to the patients comfort fund, at Aras Mhic Shuibhne nursing home, Laghey, c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles, or any family member. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Bridget Gallagher (née Rodden) Clontarf, Dublin/Termon

The death has taken place of Bridget Gallagher (née Rodden) Clontarf, Dublin/Termon.

Beloved wife of the late James Gallagher. Sadly missed by her daughters, Mary, Carmel and Margaret, sons, Gerard and Martin, brothers, Bryan, Pat and Gerry, sister-in-law, Bridie, sons and daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am in St Anthony’s Church, Clontarf, followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery.

Catherine Doherty (née O'Brien) Main Street, Ballyduff, Tralee, Kerry/Finglas, Dublin/Donegal

The death has taken place of Catherine Doherty (née O'Brien) Main Street, Ballyduff, Tralee, Kerry/Finglas, Dublin/Donegal at her residence in Ballyduff.

Pre-deceased by her son, Iain. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, Niall, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Michael, niece Emma, nephew Neil, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposed at her residence at Main Street, Ballyduff on Monday evening before removal at 7pm to St Peter and St Paul’s Church, Ballyduff.

Requiem Mass there this morning, Tuesday, at 11am. Mass of the Dead will take place on Wednesday at 10am at St. Canice's Roman Catholic Church, Finglas, Dublin followed by interment in Glasnevin Cemetery.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.