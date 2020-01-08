Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, January 8

The following deaths have taken place:

William (Bill) McDermott, Aughagad, Grange

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of William (Bill) McDermott, Aughagad, Grange and formerly of Cloonty, Cliffoney, Co. Sligo.

He was a brother of Kathleen O'Sullivan, Lark Hill Road, Sligo.

Reposing at McGloin’s Funeral Home, Chapel Road, Cliffoney, this evening, Tuesday from 5pm until 6.30pm. Removal to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballintrillick to arrive at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Keelogues Cemetery, Ballintrillick.

House private please.

Mark Lecky, Aughnish, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Mark Lecky, Aughnish, Ramelton.

His remains are reposing at the Sean O’ Hare Unit, Stranorlar.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, January 8 at 1pm for Service in Ramelton Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in the family plot at Bank Cemetery, Ramelton.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Drogheda Ward, Sean O’ Hare Unit, c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Sarah Curran, Cotteen, Derrybeg

The death has taken place at Falcarragh Nursing Unit of Sarah Curran, Cotteen, Derrybeg.

Sarah’s remains will repose at Roarty’s Funeral Home, Meenaniller, Derrybeg on Tuesday, January 7 from 3pm to 9pm.

Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg, on Wednesday on January 9 at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Falcarragh Nursing Unit c/o any family member.

Freddie Wilson, Woodend, Hornhead, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of Freddie Wilson, Woodend, Hornhead, Dunfanaghy.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Service at his home on Wednesday, January 8 at 1pm. Family and friends only please.

Burial afterwards in Ballymore Cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a local family Leukemia Support Fund, c/o any family member or James Harkin, Funeral Director.

Mary McGill, Cashel, Ardara

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Mary McGill, Cashel, Ardara.

Her remains will be reposing at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield on Wednesday afternoon from 3pm until 6.30pm followed by removal to The Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara to arrive at 7.15pm

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John Doherty, Clogher, Carrick

The death has occurred of John Doherty, Clogher, Carrick.

Remains will repose at his late residence in Clogher from 3pm today, Wednesday, January 8.

Removal to St. Columba’s Church, Carrick on Friday, January 10, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am each night of the wake.

John C. Harrison of Greenfort, Sligo

The death has taken place of John C. Harrison of Greenfort, Sligo. Reposing at Foley and McGowan’s Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo (F91YR61) on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm arriving to The Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception, Sligo for 7:30pm.

Requiem Mass will take place on Friday morning at 11:30am in The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo followed by burial in Sligo Cemetery afterwards. House private please.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Milford Hospice, Limerick or Northwest Hospice, Sligo care of Foley and McGowan’s Funeral Services, Market Yard, Sligo.

The Right Rev. James (Jim) Mehaffey

The death has occurred at Altnagelvin Hospital of The Right Rev. James (Jim) Mehaffey, retired Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, late of 10 Clearwater, Londonderry.

Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, January 11 at 2pm in St. Columb’s Cathedral, Londonderry.

A cremation will take place in Roselawn Crematorium on Monday, January 13 at 1.30pm.

Family time from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, to St. Columb’s Cathedral c/o the Very Rev. R. Stewart, The Deanery, 30 Bishop Street, BT48 6PP.

All enquiries to Adair & Neely Funeral Directors.

Sarah Dorothy Fair, Fahan

The death has occurred of Sarah Dorothy Fair, Fahan.

A Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, January 9 at 2pm in Fahan Presbyterian Church followed by burial in St. Muris Church of Ireland.

Burial Ground, Fahan. House private please.

Family flowers only please, donations, if wished, to Buncrana Community Nursing Home, McGinn Avenue, Buncrana.

All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors – tel. 028 71311321

Betty Harris, née Toland, Kilmacrennan Road, Milford

The death has taken place of Betty Harris, née Toland, Kilmacrennan Road, Milford.

Her remains will repose at her residence on Wednesday, January 8 and Thursday, January 9 with wake each day from 10am till 10pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday, January 10 at 11am in St. Peter’s Church, Milford with burial afterwards in Milford cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.

