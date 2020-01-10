Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, January 10

The following deaths have taken place:

- Packie Feely, 76 Forge Avenue, Ballintra

- John McGlynn, Kilmacrenan Road, Milford

- Brenda Elizabeth Clarke, Chichester, England, late of Melmore Head

- Kathleen Purtill, née McKeever, No. 1 Oatfield Terrace, Letterkenny

- Paul McAlinden, St John’s Point and Belfast

Packie Feely, 76 Forge Avenue, Ballintra

The death has taken place of Packie Feely, 76 Forge Avenue, Ballintra. Removal from the Sheil Hospital mortuary, Ballyshannon at 5.50pm on Friday January 10 to arrive at St Bridget’s Church, Ballintra at 6.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. House private please. Enquiries to Jackie Carron Funeral Directors on 087 973 4000.

Paul McAlinden, St John’s Point and Belfast

The death has taken place of Paul McAlinden, late of Killultan, St John’s Point and Belfast. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 1pm in The Good Shepherd Church, Ormeau Road, Belfast followed by private burial. House private. Family flowers only please. Everyone welcome for viewing in Gilmore Funeral Directors, 13 The Square, Comber, Newtownards, BT23 5DX, Tel 028 918 72949, today until 8.00pm. Donations in memory, if desired, to Renal Unit, Belfast City Hospital or I.C.U. Belfast City Hospital, C/o Gilmore Funeral Directors.

John McGlynn, Kilmacrenan Road, Milford



The death has taken place of John McGlynn, Kilmacrenan Road, Milford.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral Mass on Sunday afternoon January 12 at 1 pm in St. Peter’s Church, Milford.

Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 10am and on morning of the funeral.

Brenda Elizabeth Clarke, Chichester, England, late of Melmore Head

The death has taken place in England of Brenda Elizabeth Clarke, Melmore Head.

Funeral will take place on Monday 13th January in Chichester, South England.

Kathleen Purtill, née McKeever, No. 1 Oatfield Terrace, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital on Wednesday, January 9 of Kathleen Purtill, née McKeever, No. 1 Oatfield Terrace, Letterkenny.

Kathleen’s remains reposing at her home. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 11 at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Daffodil Centre, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

