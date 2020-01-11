Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, January 11

The following deaths have taken place:

- Sean Dolan, Creevymore, Cliffoney, Sligo and Ballyshannon

- Christy McGinley, Glencolmcille

- Packie Feely, 76 Forge Avenue, Ballintra

- John McGlynn, Kilmacrenan Road, Milford

- Brenda Elizabeth Clarke, Chichester, England, late of Melmore Head

- Kathleen Purtill, née McKeever, No. 1 Oatfield Terrace, Letterkenny

- Paul McAlinden, St John’s Point and Belfast

Sean Dolan, Creevymore, Cliffoney, Sligo and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Sean Dolan, Creevymore, Cliffoney, Sligo and Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the home of his daughter Susan and son-in-law Pat Leydon, Mullaghmore Road, Cliffoney F91 P2H7 on Saturday from 4pm until 8pm and on Sunday from 2pm until 7pm.

Removal on Monday to arrive at St. Molaise’s Church, Cliffoney for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ahamlish Cemetery. House private at all other times. Family flowers only Please. Donations if desired to Irish Heart Foundation c/o Mc Gloin Undertakers.

Christy McGinley, Glencolmcille

The death has taken place of Christy McGinley at the Donegal Community Hospital.

Removal on Saturday at 2pm from McCabe’s Funeral Home, Common Bridge, Ardara, going to his late residence at Kinnakillew, Glencolmcille. Removal on Monday to St. Columba’s Church, Cashel, Glencolmcille for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private from 11pm to 11am on both nights. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice.

Packie Feely, 76 Forge Avenue, Ballintra

The death has taken place of Packie Feely, 76 Forge Avenue, Ballintra. Removal from the Sheil Hospital mortuary, Ballyshannon at 5.50pm on Friday, January 10 to arrive at St Bridget’s Church, Ballintra at 6.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. House private please. Enquiries to Jackie Carron Funeral Directors on 087 973 4000.

Paul McAlinden, St John’s Point and Belfast

The death has taken place of Paul McAlinden, late of Killultan, St John’s Point and Belfast. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 1pm in The Good Shepherd Church, Ormeau Road, Belfast followed by private burial. House private. Family flowers only please. Everyone welcome for viewing in Gilmore Funeral Directors, 13 The Square, Comber, Newtownards, BT23 5DX, Tel 028 918 72949, today until 8.00pm. Donations in memory, if desired, to Renal Unit, Belfast City Hospital or I.C.U. Belfast City Hospital, C/o Gilmore Funeral Directors.

John McGlynn, Kilmacrenan Road, Milford

The death has taken place of John McGlynn, Kilmacrenan Road, Milford.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral Mass on Sunday afternoon January 12 at 1pm in St. Peter’s Church, Milford.

Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 10am and on morning of the funeral.

Brenda Elizabeth Clarke, Chichester, England, late of Melmore Head

The death has taken place in England of Brenda Elizabeth Clarke, Melmore Head.

Funeral will take place on Monday, January 13 in Chichester, South England.

Kathleen Purtill, née McKeever, No. 1 Oatfield Terrace, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital on Wednesday, January 9 of Kathleen Purtill, née McKeever, No. 1 Oatfield Terrace, Letterkenny.

Kathleen’s remains reposing at her home. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 11 at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Daffodil Centre, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

