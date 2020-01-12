Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, January 12

The following deaths have taken place:

- David Hugh Crossan Gortnamona, Quigley's Point

- Sean Dolan, Creevymore, Cliffoney, Sligo and Ballyshannon

- Christy McGinley, Glencolmcille

- John McGlynn, Kilmacrenan Road, Milford

- Brenda Elizabeth Clarke, Chichester, England, late of Melmore Head

David Hugh Crossan Gortnamona, Quigley's Point

The death has occurred of David Hugh Crossan Gortnamona, Quigley's Point.

His remains will be reposing at his home on Sunday, January 12 from 4pm. Funeral Tuesday, January 14, leaving his home at 10.15am going to St Patrick's Church, Iskaheen, for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Sean Dolan, Creevymore, Cliffoney, Sligo and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Sean Dolan, Creevymore, Cliffoney, Sligo and Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the home of his daughter Susan and son-in-law Pat Leydon, Mullaghmore Road, Cliffoney F91 P2H7 on Sunday from 2pm until 7pm.

Removal on Monday to arrive at St. Molaise’s Church, Cliffoney for 11am Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in Ahamlish Cemetery. House private at all other times. Family flowers only Please. Donations if desired to Irish Heart Foundation c/o Mc Gloin Undertakers.

Christy McGinley, Glencolmcille

The death has taken place of Christy McGinley at the Donegal Community Hospital.

Reposing at his late residence at Kinnakillew, Glencolmcille. Removal on Monday to St. Columba’s Church, Cashel, Glencolmcille for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private from 11pm to 11am on both nights. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice.

John McGlynn, Kilmacrenan Road, Milford

The death has taken place of John McGlynn, Kilmacrenan Road, Milford.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral Mass on Sunday afternoon January 12 at 1pm in St. Peter’s Church, Milford.

Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 10am and on morning of the funeral.

Brenda Elizabeth Clarke, Chichester, England, late of Melmore Head

The death has taken place in England of Brenda Elizabeth Clarke, Melmore Head.

Funeral will take place on Monday, January 13 in Chichester, South England.

