Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, January 13

The following deaths have taken place:

Tommy Martin, Rathneeney West, Laghey

The death has taken place of Tommy Martin, Rathneeney West, Laghey.

Remains arriving to St. Bridget’s Church on Monday morning for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sean Dolan, Creevymore, Cliffoney, Sligo and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Sean Dolan, Creevymore, Cliffoney, Sligo and Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the home of his daughter Susan and son-in-law Pat Leydon, Mullaghmore Road, Cliffoney F91 P2H7 on Sunday from 2pm until 7pm.

Removal on Monday to arrive at St. Molaise’s Church, Cliffoney for 11am Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in Ahamlish Cemetery. House private at all other times. Family flowers only Please. Donations if desired to Irish Heart Foundation c/o Mc Gloin Undertakers.

Christy McGinley, Glencolmcille

The death has taken place of Christy McGinley at the Donegal Community Hospital.

Reposing at his late residence at Kinnakillew, Glencolmcille. Removal on Monday to St. Columba’s Church, Cashel, Glencolmcille for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private from 11pm to 11am on both nights. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice.

Brenda Elizabeth Clarke, Chichester, England, late of Melmore Head

The death has taken place in England of Brenda Elizabeth Clarke, Melmore Head.

Funeral will take place on Monday, January 13 in Chichester, South England.

Packie (Patrick) McLoughlin, Skerries, Dublin and Redcastle

The death has occurred of Packie (Patrick) McLoughlin, Skerries, Dublin and Redcastle.

Funeral arrangements to follow

Raymond McDaid, 5 Castle Park, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of Raymond McDaid, 5 Castle Park, Newtowncunningham and formerly Killyverry, Newtowncunningham.

Raymond’s remains will repose at his daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Vincent Tullys' home at Sharon Rectory, Manorcunningham, F92 F8F7 from 3pm Monday, January 13.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday, January 15 in All Saints Church Newtowncunningham with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Patrick James Kelly (Jimmy), Leenan, Urris Clonmany

The death has taken of Patrick James Kelly (Jimmy), Leenan, Urris Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday, January 14 at 10:30am going to St. Michael’s church, Urris, for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Buncrana Nursing Unit, care of Comiskey Funeral Directors or any family member.

House private please from 9pm to 10am

David Hugh Crossan Gortnamona, Quigley's Point

The death has occurred of David Hugh Crossan Gortnamona, Quigley's Point.

His remains will be reposing at his home on Sunday, January 12 from 4pm.

Funeral Tuesday, January 14, leaving his home at 10.15am going to St Patrick's Church, Iskaheen, for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Bernie McMullan, New Row, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Bernie Mc Mullan of New Row, Killybegs.

Removal from his home will take place on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to St Mary's Church Killybegs for 11am Funeral mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital. House Private

May O’Halpin, Glencar, Letterkenny

The sudden death has taken place of May O'Halpin, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Monday from 5pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny. Followed by burial in Conwall Cemetry.

House private and family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital.please.

