Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, January 14, 2020



The following deaths have taken place:

- Michael (Mick) Harrington Knockrooskey, Westport, Mayo/Lisdoonvarna, Clare/Allihies, Cork/Donegal

- Maureen Cahill, (née Robinson), Donnycarney, Dublin and Dunfanaghy

- Edward (Eddie) Greene, Ballyhernan, Fanad and Arranmore Island

- Phyllis Keeney, (née Gavigan), Kiltoy, Letterkenny, F92TXC3 and formerlyTullycleave, Ardara

- Fr Kevin O’Doherty, former Parish Priest of Newtowncunningham

- Packie (Patrick) McLoughlin, Skerries, Dublin and Redcastle

- Raymond McDaid, 5 Castle Park, Newtowncunningham

- Patrick James Kelly (Jimmy), Leenan, Urris Clonmany

- David Hugh Crossan Gortnamona, Quigley's Point

- Bernie McMullan, New Row, Killybegs

- May O’Halpin, Glencar, Letterkenny

- Maggie O’Donnell, Shalvey, Kilcar



Michael (Mick) Harrington, Knockrooskey, Westport, Mayo/Lisdoonvarna, Clare /Allihies, Cork/Donegal

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Harrington Knockrooskey, Westport, Mayo/Lisdoonvarna, Clare/Allihies, Cork/Donegal

Michael passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of Cuan Chaitríona Nursing Home, Castlebar after a long illness bravely borne. He will be sadly misssed by his loving wife Brid, his children Paul, Marian and Michael, grandchildren Brónagh, Fintan, Eimear, Tadhg, Isobel, Alice, Reuben and Emily, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brother Brendan, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his family home today, Tuesday, January 14 and tomorrow, Wednesday, January 15.

Funeral arriving St. Mary's Church, Westport on Thursday January 16 at 11.30am for Mass at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Aughavale Cemetery. Family flowers only.

Maureen Cahill, (née Robinson), Donnycarney, Dublin and Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred of Maureen Cahill, (née Robinson), Donnycarney, Dublin and Dunfanaghy.

Reposing in Stafford’s Funeral Home, Maypark, Malahide Road, Donnycarney, this Tuesday afternoon from 4pm until 6pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of Our Lady of Consolation, Donnycarney, arriving for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to NCBI.

Edward (Eddie) Greene, Ballyhernan, Fanad and Arranmore Island

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Greene, Ballyhernan, Fanad and Arranmore Island.

Eddie's remains will repose at the family home at Ballyhernan, Fanad from 2pm tomorrow, Wednesday, January 15. Rosary at 9pm. Requiem Mass will be held on Thursday, January 16 at 10am in St. Mary's Church, Fanavolty, followed by burial at St Crone's graveyard in Arranmore Island (2pm Ferry).

Family time only please after 10pm and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to RNLI c/o any family member. www.rnli.org.

Phyllis Keeney, (née Gavigan), Kiltoy, Letterkenny, F92TXC3 and formerly of Tullycleave, Ardara

The death has occurred of Phyllis Keeney, (née Gavigan), Kiltoy, Letterkenny, F92TXC3 and formerly Tullycleave, Ardara.

Phyllis’ remains will repose at her home today, Tuesday, January 14 from 12 noon until Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, January 15 going to Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine, Letterkenny, for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Surgical 2, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Paschal Blake, funeral director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time on morning of the funeral please.

Fr. Kevin O’Doherty, former Parish Priest of Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Fr Kevin O’Doherty, former Parish Priest of Newtowncunningham.

Fr Kevin’s remains will repose at the Parish House, Newtowncunningham.

Requiem Mass in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham, today, Tuesday, January 14 at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to Charlie McClafferty, funeral director (086) 367 8483.

Packie (Patrick) McLoughlin, Skerries, Dublin and Redcastle

The death has occurred of Packie (Patrick) McLoughlin, Skerries, Dublin and Redcastle.

Funeral arrangements to follow



Raymond McDaid, 5 Castle Park, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of Raymond McDaid, 5 Castle Park, Newtowncunningham and formerly Killyverry, Newtowncunningham.

Raymond’s remains will repose at his daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Vincent Tullys' home at Sharon Rectory, Manorcunningham, F92 F8F7.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Wednesday, January 15 at 11am in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Patrick James Kelly (Jimmy), Leenan, Urris Clonmany

The death has taken of Patrick James Kelly (Jimmy), Leenan, Urris Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving from there today, Tuesday, January 14, at 10.30am going to St. Michael’s church, Urris, for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Buncrana Nursing Unit, c/o Comiskey Funeral Directors or any family member.

House private please to 10am

David Hugh Crossan Gortnamona, Quigley's Point

The death has occurred of David Hugh Crossan Gortnamona, Quigley's Point.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence. Funeral today, Tuesday, January 14, leaving his home at 10.15am going to St Patrick's Church, Iskaheen, for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Bernie McMullan, New Row, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Bernie McMullan of New Row, Killybegs.

Removal from his home will take place this Tuesday morning at 10.30am to St Mary's Church Killybegs, for 11am Funeral mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital. House Private

May O’Halpin, Glencar, Letterkenny

The sudden death has taken place of May O'Halpin, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Requiem Mass tomorrow, Wednesday, January 15, at 12 noon in St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny. Followed by burial in Conwall Cemetry.

House private and family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital.please.

Maggie O’Donnell, Shalvey, Kilcar

In her 101st year. Currently reposing at her residence. Removal from her home on Wednesday at 11.30am for Funeral Mass in St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilcar cemetary.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.