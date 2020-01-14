Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, January 14, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Annie Keeney, (née Kennedy), Edergole, Ardara

- Joseph (Joe) Elliott, Tullygay, Letterkenny

- Annie McGinley, 12 Gartan Avenue, Letterkenny

- Packie McLaughlin, Ballyloskey, Carndonagh

- Patrick McGee Magheroarty, Gortahork

- James Gill, 56 Blue Cedars, Ballybofey

- Michael (Mick) Harrington Knockrooskey, Westport, Mayo/Lisdoonvarna, Clare/Allihies, Cork/Donegal

- Maureen Cahill, (née Robinson), Donnycarney, Dublin and Dunfanaghy

- Edward (Eddie) Greene, Ballyhernan, Fanad and Arranmore Island

- Phyllis Keeney, (née Gavigan), Kiltoy, Letterkenny, F92TXC3 and formerlyTullycleave, Ardara

- Packie (Patrick) McLoughlin, Skerries, Dublin and Redcastle

- Raymond McDaid, 5 Castle Park, Newtowncunningham

- May O’Halpin, Glencar, Letterkenny

- Maggie O’Donnell, Shalvey, Kilcar

Annie Keeney, (née Kennedy), Edergole, Ardara



The death has taken place at Killybegs Community Hospital of Annie Keeney, (née Kennedy), Edergole, Ardara.

Remains will repose today, Tuesday, January 14, at the residence of her niece, Mary McBrearty, at Edergole, Adara. Funeral from there tomorrow, Wednesday at 12.30pm, going to the Church of the Holy Family, Adara, for Requim Mass at 1pm.

Family time from 11pm until 11am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital, c/o of Derek McCabe, funeral directors, Adara.



Joseph (Joe) Elliott, Tullygay, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joseph (Joe) Elliott, Tullygay, Letterkenny. His remains will repose at his late residence from 6pm this evening, Tuesday, January 14.

Funeral Service in Trinity Presbyterian Church, Letterkenny, at 1.30pm on Thursday, January 16, followed by burial in Gortlee graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to any family member for a charity yet to be decided. House strictly private please.



Annie McGinley, 12 Gartan Avenue, Letterkenny

The death took place in Beaumont Hospital Dublin on Monday, January 13 of Annie McGinley, 12 Gartan Avenue, Letterkenny.

Her remains will repose at her late residence tonight, Tuesday, from 10pm until funeral on Thursday, January 16.

Removal on Thursday at 9.30am to St. Eunan’s Cathedrel for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.



Packie McLaughlin, Ballyloskey, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Packie McLaughlin, Ballyloskey, Carndonagh.

His remains will be reposing at his home this Tuesday evening, January 14, from 7pm utill 10pm and tomorrow, Wednesday, January 15, from 10am until 10pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, January 16, at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to the Patients Comfort Fund, Carndonagh Community Hospital c/o any family member.

Patrick McGee Magheroarty, Gortahork



The sudden death has taken place of Patrick McGee, Magheroarty, Gortahork. Predeceased by his wife Nora and son, Patrick.

He is survived by his daughters, Kathleen, Maureen and Noreen, sons, Brian, Michael, and Denis, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Remains will repose at his home today, Tuesday, January 14. Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.



James Gill, 56 Blue Cedars, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of James Gill, 56 Blue Cedars, Ballybofey

Peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital, in the loving care of his family and staff.



Beloved husband of Yvonne, much loved father of Paul, Dermot, Aisling and Sinéad, cherished brother of Anne, Teash, Mary and the late Philip, Rose, Danny and Noel.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, sisters, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at his home tomorrow, Wednesday, January 15, and Thursday, January 16, with visiting time each day from 5pm until rosary at 9pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday, January 17, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am, in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.



Michael (Mick) Harrington, Knockrooskey, Westport, Mayo/Lisdoonvarna, Clare /Allihies, Cork/Donegal

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Harrington Knockrooskey, Westport, Mayo/Lisdoonvarna, Clare/Allihies, Cork/Donegal

Michael passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of Cuan Chaitríona Nursing Home, Castlebar after a long illness bravely borne. He will be sadly misssed by his loving wife Brid, his children Paul, Marian and Michael, grandchildren Brónagh, Fintan, Eimear, Tadhg, Isobel, Alice, Reuben and Emily, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brother Brendan, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his family home today, Tuesday, January 14 and tomorrow, Wednesday, January 15.

Funeral arriving St. Mary's Church, Westport on Thursday January 16 at 11.30am for Mass at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Aughavale Cemetery. Family flowers only.

Maureen Cahill, (née Robinson), Donnycarney, Dublin and Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred of Maureen Cahill, (née Robinson), Donnycarney, Dublin and Dunfanaghy.Reposing in Stafford’s Funeral Home, Maypark, Malahide Road, Donnycarney, this Tuesday afternoon until 6pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of Our Lady of Consolation, Donnycarney, arriving for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to NCBI.

Edward (Eddie) Greene, Ballyhernan, Fanad and Arranmore Island

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Greene, Ballyhernan, Fanad and Arranmore Island.

Eddie's remains will repose at the family home at Ballyhernan, Fanad from 2pm tomorrow, Wednesday, January 15. Rosary at 9pm.

Requiem Mass will be held on Thursday, January 16 at 10am in St. Mary's Church, Fanavolty, followed by burial at St Crone's graveyard in Arranmore Island (2pm Ferry).

Family time only please after 10pm and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to RNLI c/o any family member. www.rnli.org.

Phyllis Keeney, (née Gavigan), Kiltoy, Letterkenny, F92TXC3 and formerly of Tullycleave, Ardara

The death has occurred of Phyllis Keeney, (née Gavigan), Kiltoy, Letterkenny, F92TXC3 and formerly Tullycleave, Ardara. Her remains will repose at her home today, Tuesday, January 14 until Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Wednesday, January 15 going to Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine, Letterkenny, for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Surgical 2, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Paschal Blake, funeral director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time on morning of the funeral please.

Packie (Patrick) McLoughlin, Skerries, Dublin/Redcastle

The death has occurred of Packie (Patrick) McLoughlin McLoughlin, Skerries, Co. Dublin, (late of Balbriggan and Redcastle), on January 11, (suddenly) at home. He is the son of the late Daniel.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Jackie, daughters Georgia and Donna, stepchildren, Mark, Adam, Jaclyn and Robert, adored six grandchildren, mother, Hanna, sisters, Rose and Kathleen, brothers, Danny and William, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Lannon's Funeral Home tomorrow, Wednesday, January 15, from 6pm to 8pm. Removal Thursday to St. Patrick's Church, Skerries arriving for 10am Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in Ardla Cemetery.

All enquiries to Lannon's funeral directors (01) 8491277.



Raymond McDaid, 5 Castle Park, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of Raymond McDaid, 5 Castle Park, Newtowncunningham and formerly Killyverry, Newtowncunningham.

His remains will repose at his daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Vincent Tullys' home at Sharon Rectory, Manorcunningham, F92 F8F7.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Wednesday, January 15 at 11am in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

May O’Halpin, Glencar, Letterkenny

The sudden death has taken place of May O'Halpin, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Requiem Mass tomorrow, Wednesday, January 15, at 12 noon in St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny. Followed by burial in Conwall Cemetry.

House private and family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital.please.

Maggie O’Donnell, Shalvey, Kilcar

In her 101st year. Currently reposing at her residence. Removal from her home tomorrow, Wednesday, at 11.30am for Funeral Mass in St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilcar cemetary.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.