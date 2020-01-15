Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening - January 15, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Colm O’Donnell, London, late of Meenagowan, Lettermacaward

- Joseph (Joe) Elliott, Tullygay, Letterkenny

- Annie McGinley, 12 Gartan Avenue, Letterkenny

- Packie McLaughlin, Ballyloskey, Carndonagh

- James Gill, 56 Blue Cedars, Ballybofey

- Patrick McGee Magheroarty, Gortahork

- Michael (Mick) Harrington Knockrooskey, Westport, Mayo/Lisdoonvarna, Clare/Allihies, Cork/Donegal

- Edward (Eddie) Greene, Ballyhernan, Fanad and Arranmore Island

- Packie (Patrick) McLoughlin, Skerries, Dublin and Redcastle

Colm O’Donnell, London, late of Meenagowan, Lettermacaward

The death has taken place in London of Colm O’Donnell, late of Meenagowan, Lettermacaward.

Burial of his ashes will take place on Saturday January 18, after Funeral Mass at 11 clock in St.Bridgid’s Chapel, Lettermacaward.



Joseph (Joe) Elliott, Tullygay, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joseph (Joe) Elliott, Tullygay, Letterkenny.

Joseph’s remains will repose at his late residence.

Funeral Service in Trinity Presbyterian Church, Letterkenny, at 1.30pm tomorrow, Thursday, January 16, followed by burial in Gortlee graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to any family member for a Charity yet to be decided. House strictly private please.



Annie McGinley, 12 Gartan Avenue, Letterkenny

The death took place in Beaumont Hospital Dublin on Monday, January 13 of Annie McGinley, 12 Gartan Avenue, Letterkenny.

Her remains will repose at her late residence until funeral tomorrow, Thursday, January 16.

Removal on Thursday at 9.30am to St. Eunan’s Cathedrel for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.



Packie McLaughlin, Ballyloskey, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Packie McLaughlin, Ballyloskey, Carndonagh.

His remains will be reposing at his home this Wednesday, January 15, until 10pm.

Funeral leaving his home tomorrow, Thursday, January 16, at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to the Patients Comfort Fund , Carndonagh Community Hospital c/o any family member.



James Gill, 56 Blue Cedars, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of James Gill, 56 Blue Cedars, Ballybofey



Peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital, in the loving care of his family and staff.



Beloved husband of Yvonne, much loved father of Paul, Dermot, Aisling and Sinéad, cherished brother of Anne, Teash, Mary and the late Philip, Rose, Danny and Noel.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, sisters, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at his home today, Wednesday, January 15, and tomorrow, Thursday, January 16, with visiting time each day from 5pm until Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday, January 17, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am, in the Church of Mary Immaculate.Stranorlar. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.



Patrick McGee Magheroarty, Gortahork



The sudden death has taken place of Patrick McGee, Magheroarty, Gortahork. Predeceased by his wife Nora and son, Patrick.

He is survived by his daughters, Kathleen, Maureen and Noreen, sons, Brian, Michael, and Denis, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Remains will repose at his home. Rosary at 9pm. Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.



Michael (Mick) Harrington, Knockrooskey, Westport, Mayo/Lisdoonvarna, Clare /Allihies, Cork/Donegal

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Harrington Knockrooskey, Westport, Mayo/Lisdoonvarna, Clare/Allihies, Cork/Donegal

Michael passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of Cuan Chaitríona Nursing Home, Castlebar after a long illness bravely borne. He will be sadly misssed by his loving wife Brid, his children Paul, Marian and Michael, grandchildren Brónagh, Fintan, Eimear, Tadhg, Isobel, Alice, Reuben and Emily, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brother Brendan, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his family home today, Wednesday, January 15.

Funeral arriving St. Mary's Church, Westport tomorrow, Thursday, January 16, at 11.30am for Mass at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Aughavale Cemetery. Family flowers only.



Edward (Eddie) Greene, Ballyhernan, Fanad and Arranmore Island

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Greene, Ballyhernan, Fanad and Arranmore Island.

Eddie's remains will repose at the family home at Ballyhernan, Fanad today, Wednesday, January 15. Rosary at 9pm. Requiem Mass will be held tomorrow, Thursday, January 16, at 10am in St. Mary's Church, Fanavolty, followed by burial at St Crone's graveyard in Arranmore Island (2pm Ferry).

Family time only please after 10pm and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to RNLI c/o any family member. www.rnli.org.



Packie (Patrick) McLoughlin, Skerries, Dublin/Redcastle

The death has occurred of Packie (Patrick) McLoughlin McLoughlin, Skerries, Co. Dublin, (late of Balbriggan and Redcastle), on January 11, (suddenly) at home. He is the son of the late Daniel.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Jackie, daughters Georgia and Donna, stepchildren, Mark, Adam, Jaclyn and Robert, adored six grandchildren, mother, Hanna, sisters, Rose and Kathleen, brothers, Danny and William, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Lannon's Funeral Home today, Wednesday, January 15, from 6pm to 8pm. Removal tomorrow, Thursday, January 16, to St. Patrick's Church, Skerries arriving for 10am Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in Ardla Cemetery. All enquiries to Lannon's funeral directors (01) 8491277.



