Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, January 17, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

The death has occurred of James Gill, 56 Blue Cedars, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Friday, January 17, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am, in the Church of Mary Immaculate.Stranorlar. Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

The death has taken place in London of Colm O’Donnell, late of Meenagowan, Lettermacaward.

Burial of his ashes will take place on Saturday, January 18 after Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock in St.Bridgid’s Chapel, Lettermacaward.

The death has occurred after a short illness of Sean (John) McGarrigle of Mountfield, Tramore, Waterford and formerly Donegal Road, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at Falconers Funeral Home, Tramore on Friday from 1.30pm until 3.30pm. Reposing at the Sheil Hospital Mortuary on Saturday evening from 6pm until 9pm.

Removal on Sunday morning at 10.30am to Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for 11am Requiem Mass followed by Interment in Abbey Cemetery.

The death has taken place peacefully at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon of John James (Johnny) Elliott, Ardnaglass, Pettigo.

Removal from FG McFarland & Sons, Funeral Directors Rest Room to arrive at his late residence on Friday at 6.00pm.

Funeral will leave from there on Saturday at 1.30pm for service in Templecarn Parish Church, Pettigo at 2.00pm followed by interment in the adjoining graveyard.

Friends welcome at his late home Friday evening between 6.00pm and 10.00pm.

The death has occurred of Brigid Josephine RODDY (née McSorley) Church Road, Bundoran and formerly of Belfast.

Reposing at the Pastoral Centre, Church Rd, Bundoran this Friday, January 17 from 4pm with removal to the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for reception prayers at 6pm.

Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, January 18 at 11am burial afterwards in St Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of William Coll, Maymore, St Johnston.

Reposing at his late residence. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday, January 18 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Baithin's Church, St Johnston at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

