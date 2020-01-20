Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, January 20, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:



- Tessie Galvin, nee Gibson, Cavan Lower, Crossroads, Killygordon and formerly Castletown, St. Johnston

- Margaret (Maggie) Watson (née Corscadden), Main Street, Convoy

- Mary Reynolds (née Sweeney), Meenagrillagh, Ardara

- Randal McGuinness, Grianan Park, Buncrana



The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Tessie Galvin, nee Gibson, Cavan Lower, Crossroads, Killygordon and formerly Castletown, St. Johnston.

Her remains will repose at her home in Cavan Lower from 6pm this Monday evening, January 20.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday, January 22 at 9.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St.Baithins Church, St.Johnston, with interment afterwards at St Patrick’s Churchyard, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Family time from 10pm to 11am,and on the morning of the funeral.



The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mrs Margaret (Maggie) Watson, (née Corscadden), in her 100th year, Main St., Convoy.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, January 21, at 1pm for service in St Ninian’s Parish Church and burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only.

Donations if desired to St Ninian’s Parish Church Fund care of Mrs Kaye Stewart, Treasurer, or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

The death has occurred, peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Mary Reynolds (nee Sweeney) Meenagrillagh, Ardara.

Her remains will repose at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, F94N923, this evening (Monday) from 6pm to 10pm, with rosary at 10pm, followed by removal to her late residence.

Reposing at her home tomorrow (Tuesday) from 1pm to 6pm.

Removal from her home on Wednesday morning at 11.15am to The Church of The Holy Family, Ardara, for 12 noon requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private from 6pm Tuesday and on Wednesday morning, please.

Family flowers only, please.



The death has taken place of Randal McGuinness, Grianan Park, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at McLaughlin's funeral home Lower Main Street, Buncrana. Viewing time from 7pm to 9pm on Monday, January 20 and from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday, January 21.

Funeral from there on Wednesday at 10.30am going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.



