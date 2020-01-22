Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, January 22, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

Randal McGuinness, Grianan Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Randal McGuinness, Grianan Park, Buncrana.

Funeral leaving McLaughlin's funeral home Lower Main Street, Buncrana on Wednesday at 10.30am going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.



Mary Reynolds (née Sweeney), Meenagrillagh, Ardara.

The death has occurred, peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Mary Reynolds (nee Sweeney) Meenagrillagh, Ardara.

Removal from her late residence on Wednesday morning at 11.15am to The Church of The Holy Family, Ardara, for 12noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Wednesday morning, please.

Family flowers only, please.

Tessie Galvin, nee Gibson, Cavan Lower, Crossroads, Killygordon and formerly Castletown, St. Johnston

The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Tessie Galvin, nee Gibson, Cavan Lower, Crossroads, Killygordon and formerly Castletown, St Johnston.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday, January 22 at 9.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St.Baithins Church, St.Johnston, with interment afterwards at St Patrick’s Churchyard, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Family time only please on the morning of the funeral.

Willie Sweeney, Brocas, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Willie Sweeney, Brocas, Creeslough.

His remains are resposing at the home of his late brother, James Sweeney, Coolbouy, Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough, on Thursday, January 23 at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.



Willie Begley, Glenalla, Milford

The death has taken place of Willie Begley, Glenalla, Milford.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, January 23 at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan with burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Family time from 11 pm to 11am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o Sweeney Funeral Director or any family member.

Josie Martin, St Shanahan House, formerly Sandfield, Ardara

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Josie Martin, St Shanahan House and formerly Sandfield, Ardara.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.



Niall McElwaine, Station Road, Portarlington, Laois / Fanad, Donegal

The death has occurred of Niall McElwaine, Station Road, Portarlington, Laois / and late of Ballylar, Fanad, Donegal

Former Principal of St John's Vocational School Portarlington..

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Portarlington St Vincent de Paul.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.



Agnes Shovlin, 'The Rock', Portnoo, Donegal

The death has taken place of Agnes Shovlin, 'The Rock', Portnoo.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

