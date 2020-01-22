Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, January 22

The following deaths have taken place:

- Willie Fullerton, Corvin, Linsfort, Buncrana

- Columba Coyle, No. 5 Gaeltex Drive, Oldtown, Letterkenny and formerly Glencar Irish, Letterkenny

- Randal McGuinness, Grianan Park, Buncrana

- Mary Reynolds (née Sweeney), Meenagrillagh, Ardara

- Tessie Galvin, nee Gibson, Cavan Lower, Crossroads, Killygordon and formerly Castletown, St. Johnston

- Willie Sweeney, Brocas, Creeslough

- Willie Begley, Glenalla, Milford

- Josie Martin, St Shanahan House, formerly Sandfield, Ardara

- Niall McElwaine, Station Road, Portarlington, Laois / Fanad, Donegal

- Agnes Shovlin, 'The Rock', Portnoo, Donegal

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Willie Fullerton, Corvin, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday at 10am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital on Tuesday, January 21 of Columba Coyle, No. 5 Gaeltex Drive, Oldtown, Letterkenny and formerly Glencar Irish, Letterkenny.

Columba’s remains will repose at his sister Bridget Coyle’s residence at No.6 Crievesmith Park, Letterkenny from 6pm on Wednesday, January 22.

Funeral Mass on Friday, January 24 at 10am in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

The death has taken place of Randal McGuinness, Grianan Park, Buncrana.

Funeral leaving McLaughlin's funeral home Lower Main Street, Buncrana on Wednesday at 10.30am going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

The death has occurred, peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Mary Reynolds (née Sweeney) Meenagrillagh, Ardara.

Removal from her late residence on Wednesday morning at 11.15am to The Church of The Holy Family, Ardara, for 12noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Wednesday morning, please.

Family flowers only, please.

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Tessie Galvin, née Gibson, Cavan Lower, Crossroads, Killygordon and formerly Castletown, St Johnston.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday, January 22 at 9.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St.Baithins Church, St.Johnston, with interment afterwards at St Patrick’s Churchyard, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Family time only please on the morning of the funeral.

The death has taken place of Willie Sweeney, Brocas, Creeslough.

His remains are reposing at the home of his late brother, James Sweeney, Coolboy, Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough, on Thursday, January 23 at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.



The death has taken place of Willie Begley, Glenalla, Milford.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, January 23 at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan with burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Family time from 11 pm to 11am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o Sweeney Funeral Director or any family member.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Josie Martin, St Shanahan House and formerly Sandfield, Ardara.

His remains will be reposing at St. Shanahan House, Ardara on Thursday from 4pm till 11pm with Rosary at 10pm.

Funeral from there on Friday at 10.15am to St. Conal’s Church, Kilclooney for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Niall McElwaine, Station Road, Portarlington, Laois and late of Ballylar, Fanad.

Former Principal of St John's Vocational School Portarlington..

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Portarlington St Vincent de Paul.

Reposing at his residence (eircode R32 NW62) on Thursday from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 11:10am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

House private on Friday morning please.

The death has taken place of Agnes Shovlin, 'The Rock', Portnoo.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday, January 25 at 10.30am going to St Conal’s Church, Kilclooney for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

