Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, January 25

The following deaths have taken place:

James (Seamus) Doherty, Ballybofey / Castlefinn

The death has taken place of James (Seamus) Doherty, Meencarrigach, Ballybofey and Castlefinn.

Remains reposing at his home on Saturday, January, from 11 am. Funeral leaving his home on Monday, January 27, at 10.20 am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11 am. Interment afterwards in St Patrick's Churchyard, Crossroads, Killygordon. Family time from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. and on the morning of the funeral.

Paddy Harkin, Corderry, Churchill

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Paddy Harkin, Corderry, Churchill.

Paddy’s remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St. Colmcille’s Church, Glendowan, at 10am on Sunday, January 26 followed by burial in Templedouglas Cemetery.

Frank McGinty, Letterhillue, Cloghan

The peaceful death has occurred of Frank McGinty, in St. Mary's Hospital, London and formerly of Letterhillue, Cloghan.

His remains will repose at The Chapel of Rest, in Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Church, Glenfin, on Saturday, January 25 from 3.30pm until 5.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am, followed by interment in Kilteevogue Cemetery.

Charles Kennedy, Mill Road, Ballymagowan, Dunkineely

The death has taken place of Charles Kennedy, Mill Road, Ballymagowan, Dunkineely at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Remains reposing at his residence on Friday, from 8pm to 10pm and on Saturday from 12 noon to 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday in The Church of Saint Joseph and Saint Conal, Bruckless, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Byrne, Drimnasillagh, Glen Road, Glenties

The death has taken place of Michael Byrne, Drimnasillagh, Glen Road, Glenties.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 25 at 11am in St Connell’s Church, Glenties with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Epilepsy Ireland c/o any family member or James Mc Guinness & Sons Funeral Directors, Main Street, Glenties.

John Houston (Seannie), Carnadore, Liscooly

The death has occurred at St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar of John Houston (Seannie), Carnadore, Liscooly.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning at 10.30am going to St Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time only please from 11pm until 11am.

Josie Martin, St Shanahan House and formerly Sandfield, Ardara

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Josie Martin, St Shanahan House and formerly Sandfield, Ardara.

Funeral leaving St Shanahan House, Ardara on Friday morning at 10.15am to St. Conal’s Church, Kilclooney, for 11am Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Niall McElwaine, Station Road, Portarlington, Laois / Fanad

The death has occurred of Niall McElwaine, Station Road, Portarlington, Laois and late of Ballylar, Fanad.

Former Principal of St John's Vocational School Portarlington.

Removal from his late residence on Friday at 11.10am arriving at St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

House private on Friday morning please.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Portarlington St Vincent de Paul.

Agnes Shovlin, 'The Rock', Portnoo

The death has taken place of Agnes Shovlin, 'The Rock', Portnoo.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, January 25 at 10.30am going to St Conal’s Church, Kilclooney for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

