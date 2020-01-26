Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, January 26

The following deaths have taken place:

Francie O'Brien Drumerdagh, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Francie O'Brien Drumerdagh, Letterkenny.



Remains reposing at his late residence from 6pm on Monday, January 27. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 29 in St Columba’s Chapel, Drumoghill at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Rosary at 9pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to St. Columba’s Church Drumoghill Church Restoration Fund c/o any family member.

Andrew Joseph (Josie) McNulty, Rooskey, Creeslough



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Andrew Joseph (Josie) McNulty, Rooskey, Creeslough.

Viewing will take place in the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, Sunday, January 26 from 4pm. Followed by removal at 6pm to arrive at St Michael’s church, Creeslough approximately for 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday in St Michael's church, Creeslough at 11am.

Followed by burial in Doe cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to I.C.U. Letterkenny University Hospital c/o of any family member or James Harkin, Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Alan Knell, 48 Augherim Heights, Ballyliffin, Clonmany

The death has taken place at his residence of Alan Knell, 48 Augherim Heights, Ballyliffin, Clonmany. Husband of Rosemary Knell nee McGeoghan.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Enquiries to McFeely Funeral Director tel 0877618864.

James (Seamus) Doherty, Ballybofey / Castlefinn

The death has taken place of James (Seamus) Doherty, Meencarrigach, Ballybofey and Castlefinn.

Remains reposing at his home on Saturday, January, from 11 am. Funeral leaving his home on Monday, January 27, at 10.20 am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11 am. Interment afterwards in St Patrick's Churchyard, Crossroads, Killygordon. Family time from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. and on the morning of the funeral.

Paddy Harkin, Corderry, Churchill

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Paddy Harkin, Corderry, Churchill.

Paddy’s remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St. Colmcille’s Church, Glendowan, at 10am on Sunday, January 26 followed by burial in Templedouglas Cemetery.

Frank McGinty, Letterhillue, Cloghan

The peaceful death has occurred of Frank McGinty, in St. Mary's Hospital, London and formerly of Letterhillue, Cloghan.

His remains will repose at The Chapel of Rest, in Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Church, Glenfin, on Saturday, January 25 from 3.30pm until 5.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am, followed by interment in Kilteevogue Cemetery.

Charles Kennedy, Mill Road, Ballymagowan, Dunkineely

The death has taken place of Charles Kennedy, Mill Road, Ballymagowan, Dunkineely at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Remains reposing at his residence on Friday, from 8pm to 10pm and on Saturday from 12 noon to 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday in The Church of Saint Joseph and Saint Conal, Bruckless, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

