Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, January 26

The following deaths have taken place:

- Margaret McInerin, Tullyhassen, Pettigo

- Gerald Slevin, Rossnowlagh

- Niamh McLaughlin, nee Dunne, Glencar Road, Letterkenny

- Jozef Szatko, 5 Hazelbrook Crescent, Letterkenny, formerly Poland

- Francie O'Brien Drumerdagh, Letterkenny

- Andrew Joseph (Josie) McNulty, Rooskey, Creeslough

- Alan Knell, 48 Augherim Heights, Ballyliffin, Clonmany

- James (Seamus) Doherty, Ballybofey / Castlefinn

- PJ McDaid, Cloughwilly, Dungloe

Margaret McInerin, Tullyhassen, Pettigo

The death has taken place of Margaret McInerin, Tullyhassen, Pettigo. Funeral arrangements later.

Gerald Slevin, Rossnowlagh

The death has taken place of Gerald Slevin, known as Gerry, Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy and formerly of Coolbeg, Rossnowlagh, Co. Donegal. In his 99th Year. Further funeral arrangements to be announced later. All enquiries to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

Niamh McLaughlin, nee Dunne, Glencar Road, Letterkenny



The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Niamh McLaughlin, nee Dunne, Glencar Road, Letterkenny.

Removal from the Hospice this evening Sunday, January 26 at 6pm going to the residence of her Parents John and Nora Dunne, 8 Ashleigh Close, College Farm Road, Letterkenny.

Requiem Mass in St Eunans Cathedral on Tuesday morning at 10am.

Followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please from 9pm until 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Donegal Hospice c/o Charlie McClafferty, Funeral Director.

Jozef Szatko, 5 Hazelbrook Crescent, Letterkenny, formerly Poland



The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Jozef Szatko, 5 Hazelbrook Crescent, Letterkenny, formerly Poland.

Jozef’s remains will repose at his home on Tuesday, January 28 from 10.30am until removal at 1.40pm going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm.

Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if wished to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

PJ McDaid, Cloughwilly, Dungloe



The death has taken place at the Dungloe District Hospital of PJ McDaid, Cloughwilly, Dungloe.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Crona's Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in the new cemetery in Leitermacaward.

Rosary tonight Sunday, January 26 at 10pm and tomorrow Monday night at 9pm.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am.

Francie O'Brien Drumerdagh, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Francie O'Brien Drumerdagh, Letterkenny.



Remains reposing at his late residence from 6pm on Monday, January 27. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 29 in St Columba’s Chapel, Drumoghill at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Rosary at 9pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to St. Columba’s Church Drumoghill Church Restoration Fund c/o any family member.

Andrew Joseph (Josie) McNulty, Rooskey, Creeslough



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Andrew Joseph (Josie) McNulty, Rooskey, Creeslough.

Viewing will take place in the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, Sunday, January 26 from 4pm. Followed by removal at 6pm to arrive at St Michael’s church, Creeslough approximately for 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday in St Michael's church, Creeslough at 11am.

Followed by burial in Doe cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to I.C.U. Letterkenny University Hospital c/o of any family member or James Harkin, Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Alan Knell, 48 Augherim Heights, Ballyliffin, Clonmany

The death has taken place at his residence of Alan Knell, 48 Augherim Heights, Ballyliffin, Clonmany. Husband of Rosemary Knell nee McGeoghan.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Enquiries to McFeely Funeral Director tel 0877618864.

James (Seamus) Doherty, Ballybofey / Castlefinn

The death has taken place of James (Seamus) Doherty, Meencarrigach, Ballybofey and Castlefinn.

Remains reposing at his home on Saturday, January, from 11 am. Funeral leaving his home on Monday, January 27, at 10.20 am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11 am. Interment afterwards in St Patrick's Churchyard, Crossroads, Killygordon. Family time from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. and on the morning of the funeral.

