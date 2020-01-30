Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, January 30, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Rev Fr Tommy Curran, Glenview House, College Road, Letterkenny, formerly St Eunan’s Terrace, Letterkenny

- Annie Gallagher, Meencarrigach, Ballybofey

- Muriel McLaughlin, Cashal, Glentogher, Carndonagh

- Annie Kelly, Carnagarve, Moville

- Bridget Hegarty (née Carr), Stranalough, Glenties / Altcor, Frosses

- Mairead Gallagher, Cashel, Gortahork

- Mary Elizabeth Grant (Sr Teresa of Carmel) Burnfoot and USA

- Maureen Walsh, née Reynolds of Valentia Cottage, Drumaweir, Greencastle

- Frankie McConnell, 19 Mc Neely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny

- John McVeigh, Killavee, Portsalon

- Ellen (Nell) Foley (née Brennan), Tramore, Tramore, Waterford / Glenties

Rev Fr Tommy Curran, Glenview House, College Road, Letterkenny, formerly St Eunan’s Terrace, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Rev. Fr Tommy Curran, Glenview House, College Road, Letterkenny and formerly St Eunan’s Terrace, Letterkenny.

Fr Tommy’s remains are reposing at St Eunan’s Cathedral.

Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Friday, January 31 and interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if wished to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital or the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Annie Gallagher, Meencarrigach, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Annie Gallagher, Meencarrigach, Ballybofey.

Her remains are reposing at the home of her niece, DebbieGallagher, Meencarrigach.

Funeral leaving from there on Friday, January 31 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate,Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Stranorlar cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired,to the Patient Comfort Fund, St Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar, care of any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Muriel McLaughlin, Cashal, Glentogher, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Muriel McLaughlin, Cashal, Glentogher, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving the Carndonagh Community Hospital, Chapel of Rest on Thursday January 30 at 11.30am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem mass at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Annie Kelly, Carnagarve, Moville

The death has taken place at her home of Annie Kelly, Carnagarve, Moville.

Funeral from her home on Thursday at 1.30pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Bridget Hegarty (née Carr), Stranalough, Glenties / Altcor, Frosses

The death has occurred of Bridget Hegarty (nee Carr), Stranalough, Glenties F94X406 and formerly Altcor, Frosses.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Rosary at 10pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday, January 31 at 11am in St. Connell's Church, Glenties, with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Mairead Gallagher, Cashel, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Mairead Gallagher, Cashel, Gortahork.

Mairead's remains are reposing at her home is Cashel, Gortahork.

Removal from there on Thursday, January 30, going to Christ the King Church, Gortahork for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Elizabeth Grant (Sr Teresa of Carmel) Burnfoot and USA

The peaceful death has occurred on Sunday, January 26, of Mary Elizabeth Grant (Sr Teresa of Carmel), in her 93rd year.

Sr Teresa of Carmel, formerly of The Brae, Burnfoot passed away at Nazareth House, San Raphael, California, USA.

Requiem Mass will take place in California on Monday, February 3 at Nazareth House, San Raphael.

Mass will also take place in Nazareth House, Fahan, at 7pm on Monday, February 3.

All family, friends and neighbours are welcome to attend this celebration of Sr. Teresa’s life.

Maureen Walsh, (née Reynolds) Valentia Cottage, Drumaweir, Greencastle

The death has taken place at St Eunan’s Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Maureen Walsh, née Reynolds of Valentia Cottage, Drumaweir, Greencastle.

Removal from her late residence to St Mary's church, Ballybrack, Moville on Thursday, January 30, for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Frankie McConnell, 19 Mc Neely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Frankie McConnell, 19 Mc Neely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St. Eunan’s Cathedral at 10am on Thursday morning followed by burial in Conwal cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to Pieta House, c/o Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Director.

John McVeigh, Killavee, Portsalon

The death has occurred at his residence of John McVeigh, Killavee, Portsalon.

Funeral from his late residence on Thursday, January 30 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Massmount at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ellen (Nell) Foley (née Brennan), Tramore, Tramore, Waterford / Glenties

The peaceful death took place of Foley, Ellen (Nell) (née Brennan) Tramore, Co. Waterford, and formerly of Longford, Abbeyleix and Glenties.

Her remains reposed overnight at Holy Cross Church, Tramore.

Requiem Mass at 10am on Thursday, January 30, followed by burial at St Declan’s Cemetery, Riverstown, Tramore.

