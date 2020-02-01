Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, February 1, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Patrick McLoone, The Croaghs, Edeninfagh

- Callum Friel, Birchill, Creeslough

- Margaret (Marmie) Gillespie, nee Nicell, Atlantic villa, Shroove, Greencastle

===

Late Patrick McLoone, The Croaghs, Edeninfagh

The death has occurred of Patrick McLoone, The Croaghs, Edeninfagh.

His remains will repose at the home of his Sister Máire Sweeney, Ballinamore, Cloghan from 6pm this evening Saturday, February 1.

Rosary nightly at 9pm.

Family time after the rosary until 10am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Finn View Ward, St Joseph’s Hospital c/o any family member.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

===

Late Callum Friel, Birchill, Creeslough

The death has occurred of Callum Friel, Birchill, Creeslough.

His remains will be reposing at his home today, Saturday, February 1 from 12 noon.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Monday at 11am.

Followed by burial in Doe cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Burkitts Ward or ICU, St. James Hospital Dublin c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

===

Late Margaret (Marmie) Gillespie, Atlantic villa, Shroove, Greencastle

The death has occurred of Margaret (Marmie) Gillespie, nee Nicell, Atlantic villa, Shroove, Greencastle.

Remains are reposing at her home from 2.30pm today Saturday, February 1. Family time please from 10pm until 11am.

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack.

Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Ard Aoibhinn Carndonagh Community Hospital Patients Comfort fund c/o any family member or Liam Collins Funeral Director, Culdaff. Tel; 0872498407.