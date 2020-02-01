Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, February 1, 2020

Late Sydney Borland

The death has occurred of Sydney Borland, Moneycreggan, Newtoncunningham.

Remains reposing at his residence this evening, Saturday 1st February from 8pm.

Funeral from there on Monday 3rd February at 1.30pm for service in All Saints Parish Church Newtowncunningham at 2pm.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to a charity to be decided on later c/o Gibson Funeral Directors Convoy.

===

Late Hugh McGonagle

The death has occurred of Hugh McGonagle, 29, Upper Main Street, Buncrana.

His remains are reposing at his daughter Annette’s residence, 2 The Woods, Slavery, Buncrana.

Funeral Monday morning 3rd February leaving his daughter’s residence at 10.00am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11.00pm to 11.00am.

Family flowers only donations in lieu, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors