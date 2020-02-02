Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, February 2, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

Callum Friel, Birchill, Creeslough

Patrick McLoone, The Croaghs, Edeninfagh

Margaret (Marmie) Gillespie, (née Nicell), Atlantic Villa, Shroove, Greencastle

Margaret Grindel (née Cannon), Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar

Sydney Borland, Moneycreggan, Newtoncunningham

Hugh McGonagle, 29 Upper Main Street, Buncrana

The death has taken place in St James' Hospital, Dublin, of Callum Friel, Birchill, Creeslough.

His remains will be reposing at his home.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough tomorrow, Monday, at 11am followed by burial in Doe cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Burkitts Ward or ICU, St. James' Hospital Dublin c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.



The death has taken place in St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar, of Patrick McLoone, The Croaghs, Edeninfagh.

His remains will repose at the home of his Sister Máire Sweeney, Ballinamore, Cloghan.

Rosary tonight at 9pm.

Family time after the rosary until 10am.

Funeral mass at 11 O’clock on Monday, February 3 in the Church of the Holy Family Edeninfagh, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Finn View Ward, St Joseph’s Hospital c/o any family member.



The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Margaret (Marmie) Gillespie, (née Nicell), Atlantic Villa, Shroove, Greencastle.

Reposing at her home. Family time please from 10pm until 11am.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Monday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery

Donations in lieu of flowers to Ard Aoibhinn, Carndonagh Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, c/o any family member or Liam Collins, Funeral Director, Culdaff. Tel: (087) 2498407

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret Grindel (née Cannon), Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar.

Funeral leaving her home today, Sunday, February 2 for Funeral Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Donations if so desired to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.



The death has occurred of Sydney Borland, Moneycreggan, Newtoncunningham.

Remains reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Monday, February 3 at 1.30pm for service in All Saints Parish Church Newtowncunningham at 2pm.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to a charity to be decided on later c/o Gibson Funeral Directors Convoy.



The death has occurred of Hugh McGonagle, 29 Upper Main Street, Buncrana.

His remains are reposing at his daughter Annette’s residence, 2 The Woods, Slavery, Buncrana.

Funeral tomorrow, Monday morning, February 3 leaving his daughter’s residence at 10am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only donations in lieu, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors

