Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, February 3

Hughie Gavigan Maghera, Ardara

John Cannon, Doochary

Dominic Doherty, Kilmacrennan

William Hegarty, Letterkenny

Ann Hegarty, Teelin

Eileen Cooney, (neé McGourty), Church Rd, Bundoran

Mary Ferry Crickamore, Dungloe

The death has taken place of Hughie Gavigan Maghera, Ardara.

His remains will leave Shovlin’s Funeral home, Sandfield, on Monday, February 3 at 7pm going to his late residence in Maghera.

Funeral from there on Thursday, February 6 at 10.15 am to The Church Of The Holy Family Ardara for 11 am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family time from 11 pm to 12 noon

John Cannon, Derryhenny, Doochary

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Cannon, Derryhenny, Doochary.

His wake will begin today at 3pm in the family home.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday in St Bridget’s Church, Leitirmacaward with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to St Eunan’s Nursing Home, c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director

Dominic Doherty, 10 Rosemount, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place at Aras Uí Domhnaill Nursing Home, Milford, of Dominic Doherty, 10 Rosemount, Kilmacrennan.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 3pm today, Monday.

Requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrenan, at 11am on Wednesday, February 5, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Aras Uí Domhnaill Patients Comfort Fund, c/o Charlie McClafferty, Funeral Director.

William (Bill) Grant, Rashedoge, Newmills, Letterkenny



The death has taken place of William (Bill) Grant, formerly Rashedoge, Newmills.

Reposing at Roy and Joan Moore's residence at Driminaught, Newmills from 3pm to 10pm on Monday and from 3pm to 10pm on Tuesday.

Private cremation will take place on Wednesday.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Cardiology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Ann Hegarty, Ummerawirrinan, Teelin

The sudden death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Ann Hegarty, Bunglas Road, Teelin. Funeral arrangements to follow.

Eileen Cooney, (neé McGourty), Church Rd, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Eileen Cooney, nee McGourty, Church Rd, Bundoran and formerly of Manger, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh.

Remains will repose at her residence on Monday from 5pm until 8pm. House private at all other times. Remains will arrive in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church Road, Bundoran for 11am.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh.

Michael McCarry, Roshine, Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred at Falcarragh Nursing Home of Michael McCarry, Roshine, Dunfanaghy.

Remains reposing at his late residence at Roshine.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning going to Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in the family plot in Doe Cemetery, Creeslough.

Enquiries to McClafferty Funeral Directors, Gortahork.

Mary Ferry, Crickamore, Dungloe

The death has occurred of Mary Ferry, Crickamore, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home.

Viewing this evening (Monday) at 4pm with removal at 6.30pm going to St. Columba’s Church, Acres, for 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Family home strictly private please.

