Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, February 4

The following deaths have taken place:

Mary McLaughlin, Castle Street, Ramelton

Hughie Gavigan Maghera, Ardara

Pat Conway, Stranorlar and formerly of Crossroads, Killygordon

Precilla Hamilton,

John Cannon, Doochary

Dominic Doherty, Kilmacrennan

William Hegarty, Letterkenny

Ann Hegarty, Teelin

Eileen Cooney, (neé McGourty), Church Rd, Bundoran

Mary Ferry Crickamore, Dungloe

The death has taken place of Mary McLaughlin, Castle Street, Ramelton.

Her remains will repose at the home of her daughter Sinead Bolton, Cairn High, Ramelton from 2pm today (Tuesday).

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Ramelton, with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Respiratory Department, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member.

There will be a one-way system in operation for the wake with entry from the Thorn Crossroads.

Hughie Gavigan Maghera, Ardara

The death has taken place of Hughie Gavigan, Maghera, Ardara.

His remains left Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield on Monday evening, going to his late residence in Maghera.

Funeral from there on Thursday, February 6 at 10.15am to The Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 12 noon.

Pat Conway, late of The Glebe, Stranorlar and formerly of Aveltygort, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Pat Conway, late of The Glebe, Stranorlar and formerly of Aveltygort, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Pat’s remains will repose at the family home at Aveltygort from 11am today (Tuesday) with rosary at 6pm.

Funeral from the family home on Wednesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time please from 10pm tonight (Tuesday).

Priscilla Hamilton (née Algeo), 13 Forthill Pk, Newtownstewart, Tyrone and Dunfanaghy



The death took place on Monday at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry of Priscilla Hamilton (nee Algeo, Dunfanaghy), wife of the late Bobby, 13 Forthill Pk, Newtownstewart and mother of Jim, Drew and David and mother-in-law of Helen and Linda, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother.

Funeral will take place on Thursday in Newtownstewart Presbyterian Church, with service at 2pm followed by interment in Ardstraw Parish Graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Newtownstewart Presbyterian Church, c/o Mr Robert Moore, 40 Magheracoltan Rd., Newtownstewart, BT78 4LF.

John Cannon, Derryhenny, Doochary

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Cannon, Derryhenny, Doochary.

Remains reposing at the family home.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday in St Bridget’s Church, Leitirmacaward with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to St Eunan’s Nursing Home, c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Dominic Doherty, 10 Rosemount, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place at Aras Uí Domhnaill Nursing Home, Milford, of Dominic Doherty, 10 Rosemount, Kilmacrennan.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrenan, at 11am on Wednesday, February 5, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Aras Uí Domhnaill Patients Comfort Fund, c/o Charlie McClafferty, Funeral Director.

William (Bill) Grant, Rashedoge, Newmills, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of William (Bill) Grant, formerly Rashedoge, Newmills.

Remains reposed at Roy and Joan Moore's residence at Driminaught, Newmills on Monday and from 3pm to 10pm on Tuesday.

Private cremation will take place on Wednesday.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Cardiology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Ann Hegarty, Bunglas Road, Teelin

The sudden death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Ann Hegarty, Bunglas Road, Teelin.

Her remains will repose at her late residence Teelin from 2pm until 10pm this evening (Tuesday).

Removal on Wednesday morning to St Columba’s Church, Carrick for requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on both nights to family only from 10pm to 10am.

Eileen Cooney, (neé McGourty), Church Rd, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Eileen Cooney, nee McGourty, Church Rd, Bundoran and formerly of Manger, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh.

Remains reposed at her residence on Monday evening. House private at all other times.

Remains will arrive in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church Road, Bundoran for 11am Funeral Mass on Tuesday followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh.

Michael McCarry, Roshine, Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred at Falcarragh Nursing Home of Michael McCarry, Roshine, Dunfanaghy.

Remains reposing at his late residence at Roshine. Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning going to Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in the family plot in Doe Cemetery, Creeslough.

Enquiries to McClafferty Funeral Directors, Gortahork.

Mary Ferry, Crickamore, Dungloe

The death has occurred of Mary Ferry, Crickamore, Dungloe.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday in St. Columba’s Church, Acres at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

