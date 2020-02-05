Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning February 5, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Frank Feely, Drumenagh, Donegal Town, Donegal

- Mary “The Glen” Boyle, Arranmore Island

- Mary McLaughlin, Castle Street, Ramelton

- Hughie Gavigan Maghera, Ardara

- Pat Conway, Stranorlar and formerly of Crossroads, Killygordon

- Precilla Hamilton, 13 Forthill Pk, Newtownstewart, Tyrone and Dunfanaghy

- John Cannon, Doochary

- Dominic Doherty, Kilmacrennan

- William Hegarty, Letterkenny

- Ann Hegarty, Teelin

Frank Feely, Drumenagh, Donegal Town, Donegal

The death has occurred peacefully in Donegal Community Hospital of Frank Feely, Drumenagh, Donegal Town, formerly of Rosinver, Co.Leitrim peacefully in Donegal Community Hospital.

Remains reposing at his late residence from 4pm until 10pm on Wednesday and Thursday.

Remains leaving his late residence at 10.30am on Friday for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Killymard at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if so desired to Patient Comfort Fund and The Solace Cancer Centre Donegal Town care of any family member.

House private on Friday morning please.

Mary “The Glen” Boyle, Arranmore Island

The death has occurred at her home of Mary “The Glen” Boyle, Arranmore Island.

Mary’s remains are reposing at her late residence with rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 6, at 11am in St. Crone’s Church, Arranmore Island, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until morning.

Mary McLaughlin, Castle Street, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Mary McLaughlin, Castle Street, Ramelton.

Her remains are reposing at the home of her daughter Sinead Bolton, Cairn High, Ramelton.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Ramelton, with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Respiratory Department, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member.

There will be a one-way system in operation for the wake with entry from the Thorn Crossroads.

Hughie Gavigan Maghera, Ardara

The death has taken place of Hughie Gavigan, Maghera, Ardara.

His remains are reposing at his late residence in Maghera.

Funeral from there on Thursday, February 6 at 10.15am to The Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 12 noon.

Pat Conway, late of The Glebe, Stranorlar and formerly of Aveltygort, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Pat Conway, late of The Glebe, Stranorlar and formerly of Aveltygort, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Funeral from the family home on Wednesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Priscilla Hamilton (née Algeo), 13 Forthill Pk, Newtownstewart, Tyrone and Dunfanaghy

The death took place on Monday at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry of Priscilla Hamilton, née Algeo, Dunfanaghy.

Funeral will take place on Thursday in Newtownstewart Presbyterian Church, with service at 2pm followed by interment in Ardstraw Parish Graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Newtownstewart Presbyterian Church, c/o Mr Robert Moore, 40 Magheracoltan Rd., Newtownstewart, BT78 4LF.

John Cannon, Derryhenny, Doochary

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Cannon, Derryhenny, Doochary.

Remains reposing at the family home.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday in St Bridget’s Church, Leitirmacaward with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to St Eunan’s Nursing Home, c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Dominic Doherty, 10 Rosemount, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place at Aras Uí Domhnaill Nursing Home, Milford, of Dominic Doherty, 10 Rosemount, Kilmacrennan.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrenan, at 11am on Wednesday, February 5, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Aras Uí Domhnaill Patients Comfort Fund, c/o Charlie McClafferty, Funeral Director.

William (Bill) Grant, Rashedoge, Newmills, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of William (Bill) Grant, formerly Rashedoge, Newmills.

Private cremation will take place on Wednesday.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Cardiology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Ann Hegarty, Bunglas Road, Teelin

The sudden death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Ann Hegarty, Bunglas Road, Teelin.

Removal from her late residence on Wednesday morning to St Columba’s Church, Carrick for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral.

Michael McCarry, Roshine, Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred at Falcarragh Nursing Home of Michael McCarry, Roshine, Dunfanaghy.

Funeral from his late residence on Wednesday morning going to Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the family plot in Doe Cemetery, Creeslough.

Enquiries to McClafferty Funeral Directors, Gortahork.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.