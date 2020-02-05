Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, February 5

The following deaths have taken place:

- Harry McLaughlin, Strylea, Fethard, Tipperary / Greencastle

- Kevin McArdle, Drogheda, Louth / Carndonagh, Donegal

- Michael Devlin, St Colmcille Village and formerly of Minaduff, Clonmany

- Annie Mc Brearty (née Lynch) The Diamond, Lifford and formerly of Tullyowen, St Johnston

- Cyril Glenn, Craigs Road, Raphoe

- Frank Feely, Drumenagh, Donegal Town, Donegal

- Mary “The Glen” Boyle, Arranmore Island

- Mary McLaughlin, Castle Street, Ramelton

- Hughie Gavigan, Maghera, Ardara

- Pat Conway, Stranorlar and formerly of Crossroads, Killygordon

- Precilla Hamilton, 13 Forthill Pk, Newtownstewart, Tyrone and Dunfanaghy

- Mary Kate Harrison, Upper Cartron, Cliffoney, Co Sligo

Harry McLaughlin, Strylea, Fethard, Tipperary / Greencastle

The death has taken place of Harry McLaughlin, Strylea, Fethard, Tipperary and Greencastle.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Betty, his daughter Susan, his son Anthony (Tony), his brothers George and Martin, his sisters Anne and Kathleen, daughter-in-law Lorraine, son-in-law Shane, grandchildren Daniel, Harry, Aoife and Alex, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 1pm in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard. A Cremation Service will take place at the Island Crematorium, Rinaskiddy, Co. Cork on Saturday at 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St Brigid's Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir.

Kevin McArdle, Drogheda, Louth / Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Kevin McArdle of Nun’s Walk, Drogheda, Co. Louth and formerly of Balmarino House, Mornington and Carndonagh at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Kevin, predeceased by his mam and dad Kevin and Bridget and brothers Joe and Gerry. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Eamonn, Jimmy and John, sisters Mary and Margaret, sisters in law, brothers in law, Margaret’s partner, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes (A92XN75), from 4pm until 7.30pm on Thursday evening. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery. House private.

Michael Devlin, St Colmcille Village and formerly of Minaduff, Clonmany



The death has taken place of Michael Devlin, St Colmcille Village and formerly of Minaduff, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his nephew Edward Devlin’s residence Minaduff, Clonmany.

Funeral leaving from there on Friday, February 7 at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St Colmcille Village c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

Annie Mc Brearty (née Lynch) The Diamond, Lifford and formerly of Tullyowen, St Johnston



The death has taken place February at Lifford Hospital of Annie Mc Brearty (née Lynch) The Diamond, Lifford and formerly of Tullyowen, St Johnston.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday (February 5th) from 5p.m.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday, February 7 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Baithin`s Church, St Johnston at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to The Friends of Lifford Hospital c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Cyril Glenn, Craigs Road, Raphoe



The death has taken place in Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, of Cyril Glenn, Craigs Road, Raphoe.

Cyril’s remains will repose at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Oakfield, Raphoe, on Friday, February 7at 11 am, with removal from there at 1.40pm going to Raphoe Presbyterian Church for Service at 2 pm. Burial afterwards in the family plot.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Raphoe Presbyterian Church, c/o any family member or Kelly Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Frank Feely, Drumenagh, Donegal Town, Donegal

The death has occurred peacefully in Donegal Community Hospital of Frank Feely, Drumenagh, Donegal Town, formerly of Rosinver, Co.Leitrim peacefully in Donegal Community Hospital.

Remains reposing at his late residence from 4pm until 10pm on Wednesday and Thursday.

Remains leaving his late residence at 10.30am on Friday for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Killymard at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if so desired to Patient Comfort Fund and The Solace Cancer Centre Donegal Town care of any family member.

House private on Friday morning please.

Mary 'The Glen' Boyle, Arranmore Island

The death has occurred at her home of Mary “The Glen” Boyle, Arranmore Island.

Mary’s remains are reposing at her late residence with rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 6, at 11am in St Crone’s Church, Arranmore Island, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until morning.

Mary McLaughlin, Castle Street, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Mary McLaughlin, Castle Street, Ramelton.

Her remains are reposing at the home of her daughter Sinead Bolton, Cairn High, Ramelton.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Ramelton, with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Respiratory Department, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member.

There will be a one-way system in operation for the wake with entry from the Thorn Crossroads.

Hughie Gavigan, Maghera, Ardara

The death has taken place of Hughie Gavigan, Maghera, Ardara.

His remains are reposing at his late residence in Maghera.

Funeral from there on Thursday, February 6 at 10.15am to The Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 12 noon.

Pat Conway, late of The Glebe, Stranorlar and formerly of Aveltygort, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Pat Conway, late of The Glebe, Stranorlar and formerly of Aveltygort, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Funeral from the family home on Wednesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Priscilla Hamilton (née Algeo), 13 Forthill Pk, Newtownstewart, Tyrone and Dunfanaghy

The death took place on Monday at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry of Priscilla Hamilton, née Algeo, Dunfanaghy.

Funeral will take place on Thursday in Newtownstewart Presbyterian Church, with service at 2pm followed by interment in Ardstraw Parish Graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Newtownstewart Presbyterian Church, c/o Mr Robert Moore, 40 Magheracoltan Rd., Newtownstewart, BT78 4LF.

Mary Kate Harrison, Upper Cartron, Cliffoney, Co Sligo

The death has taken place of Mary Kate Harrison, Upper Cartron, Cliffoney, Co Sligo at The Mowlam Nursing Home, Sligo. Reposing at Mc Gloin’s Funeral Home, Chapel Road, Cliffoney, on Thursday evening from 6pm. Removal to St. Molaise’s Church, Cliffoney at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ahamlish Cemetery.

