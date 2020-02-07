Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, February 7, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly, Rathgar, Dublin / Portnoo, Donegal

- Ellen Gallagher, Murroe, Dunfanaghy

- Nuala Carron, 18 Dr. Mc Ginley Road, Glencar, Letterkenny

- Maggie McNelis (née McGrath), Kilclooney, Portnoo

- Harry McLaughlin, Strylea, Fethard, Tipperary / Greencastle

- Kevin McArdle, Drogheda, Louth / Carndonagh, Donegal

- Michael Devlin, St Colmcille Village and formerly of Minaduff, Clonmany

- Annie Mc Brearty (née Lynch) The Diamond, Lifford and formerly of Tullyowen, St Johnston

- Cyril Glenn, Craigs Road, Raphoe

- Frank Feely, Drumenagh, Donegal Town

- Mary Kate Harrison, Upper Cartron, Cliffoney, Co Sligo

Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly, Rathgar, Dublin / Portnoo, Donegal

The peaceful death has taken place of Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly Rathgar, Co Dublin and Portnoo, Co Donegal.

His remains will be repatriated to Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, Co Donegal, in the next few days, with funeral to be held on Tuesday, 3rd March, 2020, at 2pm at Inniskeel Parish Church, Portnoo.

Ellen Gallagher, Murroe, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Ellen Gallagher, Murroe, Dunfanaghy.

Viewing will take place at The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Friday, February 7 from 4pm followed by removal at 5pm, going to Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy to arrive at approximately 6pm.

Funeral Mass there on Saturday, February 8 at 12 Noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Nuala Carron, 18 Dr. Mc Ginley Road, Glencar, Letterkenny

The sudden death has taken place of Nuala Carron, 18 Dr. Mc Ginley Road, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Remains will repose at her home from 2pm on Friday, February 7.

Wake from 2pm to 11pm.

Removal from her home on Saturday February 8 at 9.45am going to St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery. Family Flowers only, donations if desired to The Irish Crohn’s Society, C/o any family member or Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Maggie McNelis (née McGrath), Kilclooney, Portnoo

The death has taken place at her residence of Maggie McNelis (née McGrath) Kilclooney, Portnoo.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning at 10.30am to St Conal's Church, Kilclooney, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Harry McLaughlin, Strylea, Fethard, Tipperary / Greencastle

The death has taken place of Harry McLaughlin, Strylea, Fethard, Tipperary and Greencastle.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 1pm in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard. A Cremation Service will take place at the Island Crematorium, Rinaskiddy, Co Cork on Saturday at 12 noon.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St Brigid's Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir.

Kevin McArdle, Drogheda, Louth / Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital of Kevin McArdle of Nun’s Walk, Drogheda, Co Louth and formerly of Balmarino House, Mornington and Carndonagh.

Removal from Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes (A92XN75) on Friday morning at 10.30am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery. House private.

Michael Devlin, St Colmcille Village and formerly of Minaduff, Clonmany

The death has taken place of Michael Devlin, St Colmcille Village and formerly of Minaduff, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his nephew Edward Devlin’s residence Minaduff, Clonmany.

Funeral leaving from there on Friday, February 7 at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St Colmcille Village c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

Annie Mc Brearty (née Lynch) The Diamond, Lifford and formerly of Tullyowen, St Johnston

The death has taken place February at Lifford Hospital of Annie Mc Brearty (née Lynch) The Diamond, Lifford and formerly of Tullyowen, St Johnston.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday, February 7 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to The Friends of Lifford Hospital c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Cyril Glenn, Craigs Road, Raphoe

The death has taken place in Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, of Cyril Glenn, Craigs Road, Raphoe.

Cyril’s remains will repose at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Oakfield, Raphoe, on Friday, February 7 at 11am, with removal from there at 1.40pm going to Raphoe Presbyterian Church for Service at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the family plot.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Raphoe Presbyterian Church, c/o any family member or Kelly Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Frank Feely, Drumenagh, Donegal Town

The death has occurred peacefully in Donegal Community Hospital of Frank Feely, Drumenagh, Donegal Town, formerly of Rosinver, Co Leitrim peacefully in Donegal Community Hospital.

Remains leaving his late residence at 10.30am on Friday for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Killymard at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on Friday morning please.

Family flowers only, donations if so desired to Patient Comfort Fund and The Solace Cancer Centre Donegal Town care of any family member.

Mary Kate Harrison, Upper Cartron, Cliffoney, Co Sligo

The death has taken place of Mary Kate Harrison, Upper Cartron, Cliffoney, Co Sligo at The Mowlam Nursing Home, Sligo.

Her remains reposed overnight at St. Molaise’s Church, Cliffoney at 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ahamlish Cemetery.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.