Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, February 8, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:



- Maureen McGowan, Lower Glencoagh, Mountcharles

- Robert Crowe, Claggan, Carndonagh

- George Walker Bathgate, Dunfanaghy and formerly of Dunfermline, Scotland

- Willie (William) Doherty, Leiter, Culdaff

- Margaret Moyne, Drumhaggart, Muff

- Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly, Rathgar, Dublin Portnoo

- Ellen Gallagher, Murroe, Dunfanaghy

- Nuala Carron, 18 Dr. Mc Ginley Road, Glencar, Letterkenny

- Pat Canny, Effishmore, Gleneely

- Maggie McNelis (née McGrath), Kilclooney, Portnoo

Maureen McGowan, Lower Glencoagh, Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Maureen McGowan, Lower Glencoagh, Mountcharles. Peacefully at Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home Mullinasole, Laghey.

Reposing at the residence of her son, Dermot at Scrawhill, Mountcharles, today, Saturday, February 8 from 12 noon until 9pm.

Funeral from there on Sunday morning going to St. Mary’s Church, Killymard for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Mountcharles Churchyard.



Robert Crowe, Claggan, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Robert Crowe, Claggan, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny today Saturday February 8 at 4pm going to his late home.

Funeral from his home on Monday, February 10 at 2pm going to Donagh Parish Church for Funeral Service. Burial afterwards in the adjoining burial ground.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to Donagh Parish Church c/o Pat Kelly funeral director, Carndaongh.



George Walker Bathgate, Dunfanaghy and formerly of Dunfermline, Scotland

The death has taken place at the Lakehouse Nursing home, Dunfanaghy of George Walker Bathgate, formerly of Dunfermline, Scotland.

Memorial Service will take place on Monday, February 10 in Mullaghduff Community Centre at 3pm.



Willie (William) Doherty, Leiter, Culdaff

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Willie (William) Doherty, Leiter, Culdaff.

Willie’s remains will repose at his home.

Funeral from his home tomorrow, Sunday February 9 at 1.20pm for 2 o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers and Mass Cards please to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Liam Collins, funeral director at (087) 2498407.



Margaret Moyne, Drumhaggart, Muff

The death has taken place at her home of Margaret Moyne, Drumhaggart, Muff.

Margaret’s remains are reposing at her son Terence’s residence at Drumhaggart, Muff.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Sunday, February 9, leaving at 12.15 pm going to St Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen, for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society, c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.



Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly, Rathgar, Dublin/Portnoo

The peaceful death has taken place of Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly Rathgar, Co Dublin and Portnoo.

His remains will be repatriated to Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, in the next few days, with funeral to be held on Tuesday, March 3, at 2pm at Inniskeel Parish Church, Portnoo.

Ellen Gallagher, Murroe, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Ellen Gallagher, Murroe, Dunfanaghy.

Funeral Mass at the Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy. today Saturday, February 8 at 12 Noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Nuala Carron, 18 Dr McGinley Road, Glencar, Letterkenny

The sudden death has taken place of Nuala Carron, 18 Dr McGinley Road, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Removal from her home today, Saturday, February 8 at 9.45am going to St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery. Family Flowers only, donations if desired to The Irish Crohn’s Society, c/o any family member or Sweeney Funeral Directors.



Pat Canny, Effishmore, Gleneely

The death has occurred at his residence of Pat Canny, Effishmore, Gleneely.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Sunday, February 9 at 11.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Bocan, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Carndonagh Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o McFeely Funeral Directors or any family member.



Maggie McNelis (née McGrath), Kilclooney, Portnoo

The death has taken place at her residence of Maggie McNelis (née McGrath) Kilclooney, Portnoo.

Funeral from there today, Saturday morning, February 8, at 10.30am to St Conal's Church, Kilclooney, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



