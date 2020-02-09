Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, February 9

The following deaths have taken place:

- Samuel (Sam) Stewart, Cappry, Ballybofey

- Marie Cleary, 39 St. Benildus Ave., Ballyshannon

- Andy Logue, Castlebar, Co. Mayo and formerly of Kincasslagh and New York

- Margaret Devine, (née McSorley), Altlcoughfin, Ballygawley, Tyrone/Donegal/Dublin

- Maureen McGowan, Lower Glencoagh, Mountcharles

- Robert Crowe, Claggan, Carndonagh

- George Walker Bathgate, Dunfanaghy and formerly of Dunfermline, Scotland

- Willie (William) Doherty, Leiter, Culdaff

- Margaret Moyne, Drumhaggart, Muff

- Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly, Rathgar, Dublin, Portnoo

- Pat Canny, Effishmore, Gleneely

Samuel (Sam) Stewart, Cappry, Ballybofey

The peaceful death has taken place, after a long illness, of Samuel (Sam) Stewart, Cappry, Ballybofey.

Samuel was the beloved husband of Meta and much loved father of Billy, Sandra (Dunleavy), Carol (Bonner), Thomas, Jim, Winston and Stephen, cherished brother of Jane, Rev. Jim, Kathleen, Freddie and the late George, Eliza and Thomas.

His remains will repose at the home of his son, Stephen Stewart, Cappry on Sunday from 3pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday, February 11, at 1.15pm for Service of Thanksgiving in Stranorlar Parish Church at 2pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to Stranorlar Parish Church or Cloghan Day Centre care of any family member.

Family time, please, from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Marie Cleary, 39 St. Benildus Ave., Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Marie Cleary, 39 St. Benildus Ave., Ballyshannon.

Mother of Bernie Burns, Cliffoney, Co Sligo and Anne Kelly, Ballyshannon. Marie died peacefully at The Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon.

Her funeral will arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon on Monday morning for Mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Belleek.



Andy Logue, Castlebar, Co Mayo and formerly of Kincasslagh and New York

The death has occurred in Castlebar, Mayo of Andy Logue, Castlebar and formerly of Kincasslagh and New York.

His remains will be reposing in his brother Pa’s house, Kincasslagh, with the wake starting on Sunday morning. Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, February 10 in St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

Family time please from after the rosary until 10am.

Margaret Devine (née McSorley) Altlcoughfin, Ballygawley, Tyrone/Donegal/Dublin

The death has occurred of Margaret Devine, (née McSorley), Altlcoughfin, Ballygawley, Tyrone/Donegal/Dublin.

She died peacefully at home on Thursday surrounded by her loving family.

Margaret was the beloved wife of the late James, and loving mother of Catriona (Donnelly) and Sean, loving daughter of the late Dan and Rosie and sister of Rosemary (Tilly), Teresa (Cassidy), Dan, Michael, Pat, Annabel (Chesser), Seamus, Eilis (Eves), and the late John, Bridget and Bernie.

Funeral will leave her late residence on Sunday at 1pm for 1.30pm Requiem Mass in St Matthew’s Church, Garvaghey with interment in the family burial ground.

Maureen McGowan, Lower Glencoagh, Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Maureen McGowan, Lower Glencoagh, Mountcharles. She died peacefully at Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home, Mullinasole, Laghey.

Her remains are reposing at the residence of her son, Dermot at Scrawhill, Mountcharles.

Funeral from there on Sunday morning going to St. Mary’s Church, Killymard for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Mountcharles Churchyard.



Robert Crowe, Claggan, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Robert Crowe, Claggan, Carndonagh.

Funeral from his home on Monday, February 10 at 2pm going to Donagh Parish Church for Funeral Service.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining burial ground.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to Donagh Parish Church c/o Pat Kelly funeral director, Carndonagh.



George Walker Bathgate, Dunfanaghy and formerly of Dunfermline, Scotland

The death has taken place at the Lakehouse Nursing home, Dunfanaghy of George Walker Bathgate, formerly of Dunfermline, Scotland.

Memorial Service will take place on Monday, February 10 in Mullaghduff Community Centre at 3pm.



Willie (William) Doherty, Leiter, Culdaff

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Willie (William) Doherty, Leiter, Culdaff.

Willie’s remains will repose at his home.

Funeral from his home on Sunday, February 9 at 1.20pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers and Mass cards please to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Liam Collins, funeral director at (087) 2498407



Margaret Moyne, Drumhaggart, Muff

The death has taken place at her home of Margaret Moyne, Drumhaggart, Muff.

Margaret’s remains are reposing at her son Terence’s residence at Drumhaggart, Muff.

Funeral from there on Sunday, February 9, leaving at 12.15pm going to St Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen, for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society, c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.



Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly, Rathgar, Dublin/Portnoo

The peaceful death has taken place of Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly Rathgar, Co Dublin and Portnoo.

His remains will be repatriated to Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, in the next few days, with funeral to be held on Tuesday, March 3, at 2pm at Inniskeel Parish Church, Portnoo.



Pat Canny, Effishmore, Gleneely

The death has occurred at his residence of Pat Canny, Effishmore, Gleneely.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday, February 9 at 11.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Bocan, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Carndonagh Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o McFeely Funeral Directors or any family member.



If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.