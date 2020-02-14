Deaths in Donegal - Friday, February 14, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Teague Mc Ginley, Magheroarty, Gortahork

- Margaret Mc Gettigan, Convent Road, Gortmacall, Milford

- Kathleen Gallagher, Falcarragh

- Mary Molloy, née Carberry, Ballinamore, Fintown

- Paddy Moore Loughfad, Portnoo

- Robert (Bobby) Thompson, 3 Lennon View, Ramelton

- Joe Meenan, Glebe, Stranorlar

- James Wilkie, Lisnaree, Convoy

- Susan O'Donnell (née Sweeney) Ray, Manorcunningham, Letterkenny

- Patsy Doherty Strabane, Tyrone and Rathmullan

- William (Billy) Donagher, Corlea, Ballyshannon

- Jim Bonar, Millview, Pluck, Letterkenny

- Pat Dawson, Port Road, Letterkenny

- Harry McCallion, Killmackelvenny, Burnfoot

- Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly, Rathgar, Dublin, Portnoo

Teague Mc Ginley, Magheroarty, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Teague Mc Ginley, Magheroarty, Gortahork.

His remains are reposing at his brother John Mc Ginley's residence in Magheroarty. Removal from there on Friday, February 14 for 1pm Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral.

Margaret Mc Gettigan, Convent Road, Gortmacall, Milford

The death has occurred of Margaret Mc Gettigan, Convent Road, Gortmacall, Milford.

Requiem Mass in St. Brigid's Church's Church, Golan at 11am on Sunday followed by interment in Milford Cemetery. Family flowers only.

Kathleen Gallagher, Falcarragh

The death has occurred of Kathleen Gallagher, Falcarragh. Kathleen’s remains reposed overnight at St. Fionan’s Church, Falcarragh.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 12.00 Noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Molloy, née Carberry, Ballinamore, Fintown

The death has taken place at her residence of Mary Molloy, née Carberry, Ballinamore, Fintown.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence with Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 15 with a time yet to be confirmed.

Family time after the Rosary until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only.

Paddy Moore Loughfad, Portnoo

The death has taken place at the Harbour Lights Nursing home, Killybegs of Paddy Moore Loughfad, Portnoo.

His remains will be reposing at Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield on Friday, February 14 from 4.30pm until 6.30pm followed by removal to St Conal’s Church, Kilclooney ariving at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 15 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Robert (Bobby) Thompson, 3 Lennon View, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Robert (Bobby) Thompson, 3 Lennon View, Ramelton.

Funeral Service in St Paul’s Church, Ramelton at 2pm on Saturday, February 15.

Followed by burial in Glenalla cemetery.

House private please.

All enquiries to McElwee Funeral Directors.

Joe Meenan, Glebe, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at St Eunan’s Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Joe Meenan, Glebe, Stranorlar.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday, February 15 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Interment afterwards in the Stranorlar cemetery

Donations if so desired to the Patients Comfort Fund, St Joseph’s Community Hospital c/o any family member.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

James Wilkie, Lisnaree, Convoy

The death has occurred of James Wilkie, Lisnaree, Convoy.

Funeral from Gibson’s Funeral Home on Friday, February 14 at 1pm for Service in St Ninian’s Parish Church, Convoy. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard in the family plot.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Ninian’s Parish Church, Convoy care of Gibson Funeral Directors or any family member.

Susan O'Donnell (née Sweeney) Ray, Manorcunningham, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Susan O'Donnell (née Sweeney) Ray, Manorcunningham, Letterkenny. Remains reposing at her late residence.

House private please at the request of the deceased. Family and close friends welcome.

Funeral Mass on Friday, February 14 in St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Patsy Doherty Strabane, Tyrone and Rathmullan

The death has occurred of Patsy Doherty Strabane, Tyrone and Rathmullan.

Remains reposing at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top Letterkenny. Viewing on Thursday from 7pm to 9pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday, February 14 at 11 am in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Gortlee, Letterkenny. Burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

William (Billy) Donagher, Corlea, Ballyshannon

The peaceful death has taken place of William (Billy) Donagher, Corlea, Ballyshannon at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the Sheil Hospital Mortuary on Friday from 5pm followed by removal to St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by interment in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Belleek. No flowers please. Donations, if so desired, to the Sheil Hospital patients comfort fund. C/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director.

Jim Bonar, Millview, Pluck, Letterkenny

The sudden death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jim Bonar, Millview, Pluck, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from his residence on Friday, February 14 at 3pm for Service at 3.30pm in Raymoghey Parish Church, Manorcunningham and afterwards to Gortlee Cemetery for burial in the family plot.

House private please. Family and friends welcome.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to ICU at Letterkenny University Hospital or Raymoghey Parish Church c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Pat Dawson, Port Road, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Pat Dawson, Port Road, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Friday, February 14 in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 10am with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Mary’s Meals c/o any family member.



Harry McCallion, Killmackelvenny, Burnfoot

The sudden death has taken place of Harry McCallion, Killmackelvenny, Burnfoot.

His remains are reposing at his residence. Funeral Friday morning, February 14 leaving at 10.15am going to St Mura's Church, Fahan, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time, please, from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only, please.

Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly, Rathgar, Dublin/Portnoo

The peaceful death has taken place of Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly Rathgar, Co Dublin and Portnoo.

His remains will be repatriated to Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, in the next few days, with funeral to be held on Tuesday, March 3, at 2pm at Inniskeel Parish Church, Portnoo.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.