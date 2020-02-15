Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, February 15

The following deaths have taken place:

- Patrick Harkin Stamullen, Meath and Ballybofey

- Gerard McLaughlin (Big Gerry), Milltown, Gleneely

- Teague McGinley, (Lude), Magheralosk, Bunbeg

- John O’Donnell, ‘The Doctor’, Sheskinarone, Dungloe

- Margaret Mc Gettigan, Convent Road, Gortmacall, Milford

- Mary Molloy, née Carberry, Ballinamore, Fintown

- Paddy Moore Loughfad, Portnoo

- Robert (Bobby) Thompson, 3 Lennon View, Ramelton

- Joe Meenan, Glebe, Stranorlar

- William (Billy) Donagher, Corlea, Ballyshannon

- Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly, Rathgar, Dublin, Portnoo

- Frank Ferguson, Ballymore, Kinlough

Patrick Harkin Stamullen, Meath and Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Patrick Harkin Stamullen, Meath and Ballybofey. Reposing at Duff Funeral Directors, 89 Strand Street, Skerries, K34 C427, on Sunday, February 16, from 5pm until 8pm. Removal Monday, February 17, to Saint MacCullin's Church, Lusk, County Dublin, K45 TY26, for 1pm Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Whitestown Cemetery, Rush, County Dublin.

Gerard McLaughlin (Big Gerry), Milltown, Gleneely

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Gerard McLaughlin (Big Gerry), Milltown, Gleneely.

Gerard’s remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church, Bocan, for Requiem Mass at 11 am with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Bumbulance Children's Ambulance Service c/o any family member or McFeeley Funeral Directors – 087 761 8864.

Teague McGinley, (Lude), Magheralosk, Bunbeg

The death has taken place in Donegal Hospice of Teague Mc Ginley, (Lude), Magheralosk, Bunbeg.

Reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm in St Mary’s Chapel Derrybeg and burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery

Rosary at 9pm on both nights, house private afterwards till 11am the following morning and strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations to Donegal Hospice care of any family members

Shuttle Bus in operation from 4pm each evening.

John O’Donnell, ‘The Doctor’, Sheskinarone, Dungloe

The death has occurred at Letterkenny Hospital of John O’Donnell, ‘The Doctor’, Sheskinarone, Dungloe.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Sunday from 12noon in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with internment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Family time from 10pm to 10am.

Margaret Mc Gettigan, Convent Road, Gortmacall, Milford

The death has occurred of Margaret Mc Gettigan, Convent Road, Gortmacall, Milford.

Requiem Mass in St. Brigid's Church's Church, Golan at 11am on Sunday followed by interment in Milford Cemetery. Family flowers only.

Mary Molloy, née Carberry, Ballinamore, Fintown

The death has taken place at her residence of Mary Molloy, née Carberry, Ballinamore, Fintown.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence with Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 15.

Family time after the Rosary until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only.

Paddy Moore Loughfad, Portnoo

The death has taken place at the Harbour Lights Nursing home, Killybegs of Paddy Moore Loughfad, Portnoo.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 15 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Robert (Bobby) Thompson, 3 Lennon View, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Robert (Bobby) Thompson, 3 Lennon View, Ramelton.

Funeral Service in St Paul’s Church, Ramelton at 2pm on Saturday, February 15.

Followed by burial in Glenalla cemetery.

House private please.

All enquiries to McElwee Funeral Directors.

Joe Meenan, Glebe, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at St Eunan’s Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Joe Meenan, Glebe, Stranorlar.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday, February 15 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Interment afterwards in the Stranorlar cemetery

Donations if so desired to the Patients Comfort Fund, St Joseph’s Community Hospital c/o any family member.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

William (Billy) Donagher, Corlea, Ballyshannon

The peaceful death has taken place of William (Billy) Donagher, Corlea, Ballyshannon at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the Sheil Hospital Mortuary on Friday from 5pm followed by removal to St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by interment in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Belleek. No flowers please. Donations, if so desired, to the Sheil Hospital patients comfort fund. C/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director.

Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly, Rathgar, Dublin/Portnoo

The peaceful death has taken place of Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly Rathgar, Co Dublin and Portnoo.

His remains will be repatriated to Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, in the next few days, with funeral to be held on Tuesday, March 3, at 2pm at Inniskeel Parish Church, Portnoo.

Frank Ferguson, Ballymore, Kinlough

The death has taken place of Frank Ferguson, Ballymore, Kinlough.

Remains reposing at his late residence on Saturday from 2pm to 10pm. Removal on Sunday morning to arrive at St Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Aidan’s Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the ICU at Sligo University Hospital c/o Gilmartin’s funeral director or any family member.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.