Deaths in Donegal, Monday evening, February 17, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

Tony Gill, Rasheeney, Clonmany

The death has occurred at his residence of Tony Gill, Rasheeney, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Wednesday, February 19, at 10.20am. going to St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany, for Requiem Mass at 11 am with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm. to 11am. Family flowers only please.



Martha Elizabeth McElhinney, (née Scott), Drumlask, Donegal town

The sudden death has occurred of Martha Elizabeth McElhinney (née Scott), Drumlask, Donegal town. House strictly private at all times. Funeral service tomorrow, Tuesday at 2pm in Rathneeny Presbyterian Church followed by burial in adjoining graveyard. All enquiries to George Irwin & Sons Funeral Directors.

David Kavanagh (known as Dave), The Mall Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of David Kavanagh (known as Dave), The Mall Ballyshannon and late of 27 Crestfield Close, Whitehall, Dublin 9.

Suddenly at Cork University Hospital. Reposing at the Mall, Ballyshannon tomorrow, Tuesday from 1pm. until 8pm., with remains going to St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon on Wednesday morning for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the Abbey cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Des Donovan, Marine Lane, West End, Bundoran

The death has taken place peacefully at the North West Hospice of Des Donovan, Marine Lane, West End, Bundoran.

Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran (Eircode F94E92F) on Tuesday, February 18, from 2pm to 7pm.

Removal from the funeral home on Wednesday morning, February 19 at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo, c/o Breslin's Funeral Home.

Paul Murrin, Ballymagowan, Dunkineely

The death has taken place of Paul Murrin, Ballymagowan, Dunkineely.

Remains reposing today on Monday until 10pm. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Tuesday at 11am in the Church of St. Joseph and St. Conal, Bruckless with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to SHOUT (Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust) care of any family member or John B O’Donnell Funeral Director. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Patrick (Packie) McGonagle, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Buncrana Nursing Unit of Patrick (Packie) McGonagle.

Packie’s remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Kitty Ward, (née McKelvey), Meenavale, Glenties and formerly Fintown

The death has taken place of Kitty Ward (née McKelvey), Meenavale, Glenties, F94 CH21 and formerly of Beaghmore, Fintown.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there tomorrow, Tuesday, February 18 to the Church of the Holy Family, Edeninfagh for Requiem Mass for 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Renal Dialysis Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital c/o James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Director or any family member. One way traffic system in place during the wake.

Eamonn Melly, St Colm’s Terrace, East End Bundoran

The death has occurred of Eamonn Melly, St Colm’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

House private at present please. Further enquiries Donal Breslins Funeral Home on (086) 2492036

Tommy Lafferty, Moneydarragh, Gleneely

The death has taken place at his home of Tommy Lafferty, Moneydarragh, Gleneely.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from his home tomorrow, Tuesday, February 18 at 10.15am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff.

Followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the St Vincent De Paul Society, Bocan Branch c/o any family member.

All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral director- (087) 2498407

Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly, Rathgar, Dublin/Portnoo

The peaceful death has taken place of Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly Rathgar, Co Dublin and Portnoo.

His remains will be repatriated to Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, in the next few days, with funeral to be held on Tuesday, March 3, at 2pm at Inniskeel Parish Church, Portnoo.



