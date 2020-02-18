Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, February 18

The following deaths have taken place:

Proinnsias (Laurence) Cunningham, Sliabh Liag Avenue, Carrick

The death has occurred of Proinnsias (Laurence) Cunningham, Sliabh Liag Avenue, Carrick

Remains reposing at the family home in Sliabh Liag Avenue, Carrick from 6pm this evening (Tuesday)

Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Thursday in St. Columba’s Church, Carrick with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am on both nights of the wake and the morning of the funeral.

Catherine (Kay) McWilliams (née Thompson), Drumboe Lower, Stranorlar

The peaceful death has taken place at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Catherine (Kay) Mc Williams (née Thompson), Drumboe Lower, Stranorlar.

She was the beloved wife of Bryan and much loved mother of Craig and Shanne, cherished sister of Mel, Ita, Margaret, Fintan, Plunkett and Ann. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband, son, daughter, grandson Brian, son in law Randolph, brothers, sisters, neighbours, extended family and friends.

Remains will repose at McCool's Chapel Of Rest, Ballybofey, on Tuesday and Wednesday with visiting each day from 6pm until Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Thursday, February 20, at 10.40am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am with removal afterwards for private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.



Tony Gill, Rasheeney, Clonmany

The death has occurred at his residence of Tony Gill, Rasheeney, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Wednesday, February 19, at 10.20am going to St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany, for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only please.



Martha Elizabeth McElhinney, (née Scott), Drumlask, Donegal town

The sudden death has occurred of Martha Elizabeth McElhinney (née Scott), Drumlask, Donegal town. House strictly private at all times.

Funeral service today, Tuesday at 2pm in Rathneeny Presbyterian Church followed by burial in adjoining graveyard. All enquiries to George Irwin & Sons Funeral Directors.

David Kavanagh (known as Dave), The Mall, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of David Kavanagh (known as Dave), The Mall, Ballyshannon and late of 27 Crestfield Close, Whitehall, Dublin 9.

David died suddenly at Cork University Hospital.

His remains will repose at The Mall, Ballyshannon on Tuesday from 1pm until 8pm, with remains going to St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon on Wednesday morning for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the Abbey cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please.



Des Donovan, Marine Lane, West End, Bundoran

The death has taken place peacefully at the North West Hospice of Des Donovan, Marine Lane, West End, Bundoran.

Remains reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran (Eircode F94E92F) on Tuesday from 2pm to 7pm.

Removal from the funeral home on Wednesday morning, February 19 at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo, c/o Breslin's Funeral Home.

Paul Murrin, Ballymagowan, Dunkineely

The death has taken place of Paul Murrin, Ballymagowan, Dunkineely.

Funeral Mass this morning, Tuesday at 11am in the Church of St. Joseph and St. Conal, Bruckless with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to SHOUT (Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust) care of any family member or John B O’Donnell Funeral Director. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Patrick (Packie) McGonagle, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Buncrana Nursing Unit of Patrick (Packie) McGonagle.

Funeral on Tuesday at 11am in St.Mary’s Church, Cockhill, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Kitty Ward, (née McKelvey), Meenavale, Glenties and formerly Fintown

The death has taken place of Kitty Ward (née McKelvey), Meenavale, Glenties, F94 CH21 and formerly of Beaghmore, Fintown.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there today, Tuesday, February 18 to the Church of the Holy Family, Edeninfagh for Requiem Mass for 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Renal Dialysis Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital c/o James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Director or any family member.

Eamonn Melly, St Colm’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Eamonn Melly, St Colm’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

House private at present please. Further enquiries Donal Breslin's Funeral Home on (086) 2492036.

Tommy Lafferty, Moneydarragh, Gleneely

The death has taken place at his home of Tommy Lafferty, Moneydarragh, Gleneely.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from his home this morning, Tuesday, February 18 at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the St Vincent De Paul Society, Bocan Branch c/o any family member.

All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral director- (087) 2498407.

Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly, Rathgar, Dublin/Portnoo

The peaceful death has taken place of Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly Rathgar, Co Dublin and Portnoo.

His remains will be repatriated to Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, in the next few days, with funeral to be held on Tuesday, March 3, at 2pm at Inniskeel Parish Church, Portnoo.



