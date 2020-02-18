Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, February 18

The following deaths have taken place:

- George Smith, St Johnston, Donegal

- Sarah Alcorn, Glenalla, Milford

- Denis Sweeney, Magherabeg, Downings

- Proinnsias (Laurence) Cunningham, Sliabh Liag Avenue, Carrick

- Catherine (Kay) McWilliams, Drumboe Lower, Stranorlar

- Tony Gill, Rasheeney, Clonmany

- Patrick (Packie) McGonagle, Buncrana

- Eamonn Melly, St. Colm’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran

- Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly, Rathgar, Dublin, Portnoo

George Smith, St Johnston, Donegal

The death has taken place of George Smith St Johnston, Donegal at Galway University Hospital. Loving husband of Barbara, dear father of Adele (Giles) and Arnold (Tanya). Devoted Grandfather of Sena, Eli and Baby Andrew. House Private on Wednesday 19th February.

Funeral arrangements later.

Sarah Alcorn, Glenalla, Milford

The death has taken place of Sarah Alcorn, Glenalla, Milford.

Remains will repose at the residence of her daughter, Sadie and Michael Logue, Glenkeen, Milford, F92PY66, from 7 pm, tonight Tuesday.

Funeral Service on Thursday, February 20 at 2pm in St Colmcille’s Church of Ireland, Glenalla.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Ramelton Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

Denis Sweeney, Magherabeg, Downings



The death has taken place at Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford of Denis Sweeney, Magherabeg, Downings.

Removal from Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford this evening, Tuesday at 6pm going to his niece Elaine and husband Bernard Yourell’s home at Castleshanaghan, Ramelton Road, F92 HF1P.

Funeral Mass on Thursday in the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart, at 11 a.m. followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Aras Ui Dhomhnaill Patient Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Proinnsias (Laurence) Cunningham, Sliabh Liag Avenue, Carrick

The death has occurred of Proinnsias (Laurence) Cunningham, Sliabh Liag Avenue, Carrick

Remains reposing at the family home in Sliabh Liag Avenue, Carrick.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Thursday in St. Columba’s Church, Carrick with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am on both nights of the wake and the morning of the funeral.

Catherine (Kay) McWilliams (née Thompson), Drumboe Lower, Stranorlar

The peaceful death has taken place at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Catherine (Kay) Mc Williams (née Thompson), Drumboe Lower, Stranorlar.

She was the beloved wife of Bryan and much-loved mother of Craig and Shane, cherished sister of Mel, Ita, Margaret, Fintan, Plunkett and Ann. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband, son, daughter, grandson Brian, son in law Randolph, brothers, sisters, neighbours, extended family and friends.

Remains will repose at McCool's Chapel Of Rest, Ballybofey, on Tuesday and Wednesday with visiting each day from 6pm until Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Thursday, February 20, at 10.40am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am with removal afterwards for private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.



Tony Gill, Rasheeney, Clonmany

The death has occurred at his residence of Tony Gill, Rasheeney, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Wednesday, February 19, at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany, for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only please.

David Kavanagh (known as Dave), The Mall, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of David Kavanagh (known as Dave), The Mall, Ballyshannon and late of 27 Crestfield Close, Whitehall, Dublin 9.

David died suddenly at Cork University Hospital.

His remains will repose at The Mall, Ballyshannon on Tuesday from 1pm until 8pm, with remains going to St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon on Wednesday morning for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the Abbey cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please.



Des Donovan, Marine Lane, West End, Bundoran

The death has taken place peacefully at the North West Hospice of Des Donovan, Marine Lane, West End, Bundoran.

Remains reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran (Eircode F94E92F) on Tuesday from 2pm to 7pm.

Removal from the funeral home on Wednesday morning, February 19 at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo, c/o Breslin's Funeral Home.

Eamonn Melly, St Colm’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Eamonn Melly, St Colm’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran.

Reposing at his late residence today, Tuesday, until 8pm and on Wednesday from 1pm to 8pm. House private at all other times please. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St.Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Family flowers only please and donations in lieu, if so desired, to The Medical Wards, Level 5, Sligo University Hospital, care of Donal Breslin’s Funeral Home.

Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly, Rathgar, Dublin/Portnoo

The peaceful death has taken place of Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly Rathgar, Co Dublin and Portnoo.

His remains will be repatriated to Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, in the next few days, with funeral to be held on Tuesday, March 3, at 2pm at Inniskeel Parish Church, Portnoo.



If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.