Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, February 19, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

Mark O’Donnell, Mulnamina, Glenties

The death has taken place at Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, of Mark O’Donnell, Mulnamina, Glenties.

Remains will repose at Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, tomorrow, Thursday, February 20 from 6–8pm.

Removal from there on Friday morning, February 21 at 10 am going to St Conal’s Church, Glenties, for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the local Cemetery.

Enquiries to James McGuinness & Sons, Funeral Directors, Glenties (087) 239 5827



Jimmy Ferry, Sheskinbeg, Gweedore

The death has taken place in County Laois of Jimmy Ferry, Sheskinbeg, Gweedore.

Removal to St Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg, tomorrow, Thursday, February 20 for 6.45pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Friday, February 21 at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallen Cemetery.

Enquiries to Kieran Roarty, Funeral Director: (087) 263 1526



Margaret Patton, Rowanfield House, Donegal town, formerly of Donegal Road, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Donegal Community Hospital of Margaret Patton, Rowanfield House, Donegal town, formerly of Donegal Road, Ballybofey.

Her remains will repose at McCool’s Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey tomorrow, Thursday, February 20 from 7pm until Rosary at 9pm

Funeral from there on Friday morning February 21 at 9.40am for Requiem Mass at 10am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, followed by interment in Stranorlar Cemetery.



John McGettigan, 80 Ashbrook, Strabane, formerly Ballindrait, Lifford

The death has taken place of John McGettigan, 80 Ashbrook, Strabane, formerly of Ballindrait, Lifford.

Reposing at his home from 6pm this Wednesday evening February 19.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday February 21 at 11.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 12 noon, followed by interment in Strabane Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Alzheimer`s Society, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm. to 11am.



Bernie O’Leary, Dublin, formerly of Ostan Loch Altan, Gortahork

The death has occurred in Dublin of Bernie O’Leary, Gortahork, Former owner Mc Fadden’s Hotel Gortahork (Ostan Loch Altan).

Her remains will repose at her home in Blackrock Dublin (A94 X9P5) from 5pm until 7pm tomorrow, Thursday February 20, followed by private removal.

Reposing at her home in Gortahork (F92 W899) on Friday, February 21 from 1pm, with Rosary at 9pm.

Removal from there on Saturday afternoon to Christ the King Church, Gortahork, for 1pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Sarah Alcorn, Glenalla, Milford

The death has taken place of Sarah Alcorn, Glenalla, Milford.

Sarah’s remains will repose at the residence of her daughter, Sadie and Michael Logue, Glenkeen, Milford, F92PY66.

Funeral Service tomorrow Thursday, February 20 at 2 pm in St. Colmcille’s Church of Ireland, Glenalla.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 10am and on morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Ramelton Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

George Smith, St Johnston

The death has taken place of George Smith, St Johnston at Galway University Hospital.

He was the loving husband of Barbara, dear father of Adele (Giles) and Arnold (Tanya), devoted grandfather of Sena, Eli and Baby Andrew.

House private on Wednesday, February 19.

Funeral arrangements later.

Denis Sweeney, Magherabeg, Downings

The death has taken place at Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford of Denis Sweeney, Magherabeg, Downings.

Reposing at his niece Elaine and husband Bernard Yourell’s home at Castleshanaghan, Ramelton Road, F92 HF1P.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Thursday in the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart, at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Aras Ui Dhomhnaill Patient Comfort Fund c/o any family member. Rosary at 9pm.

Proinnsias (Laurence) Cunningham, Sliabh Liag Avenue, Carrick

The death has occurred of Proinnsias (Laurence) Cunningham, Sliabh Liag Avenue, Carrick

Remains reposing at the family home in Sliabh Liag Avenue, Carrick.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon tomorrow, Thursday in St. Columba’s Church, Carrick with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and the morning of the funeral.

Catherine (Kay) McWilliams (née Thompson), Drumboe Lower, Stranorlar

The peaceful death has taken place at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Catherine (Kay) McWilliams (née Thompson), Drumboe Lower, Stranorlar.

Remains will repose at McCool's Chapel Of Rest, Ballybofey, tonight, Wednesday with visiting from 6pm until Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral leaving from there tomorrow, Thursday, February 20, at 10.40am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am with removal afterwards for private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.



Eamonn Melly, St Colm’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Eamonn Melly, St Colm’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran.

Reposing at his late residence today, Wednesday until 8pm. House private at all other times please.

Removal tomorrow Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St.Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Family flowers only please and donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Medical Wards, Level 5, Sligo University Hospital, care of Donal Breslin’s Funeral Home.

Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly, Rathgar, Dublin/Portnoo

The peaceful death has taken place of Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly Rathgar, Co Dublin and Portnoo.

His remains will be repatriated to Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, in the next few days, with funeral to be held on Tuesday, March 3, at 2pm at Inniskeel Parish Church, Portnoo.



