Deaths in Donegal - Friday, February 21

The following deaths have taken place:

Francis Brennan, Main Street, Glenties, formally Dunkineely

The death has taken place of Francis Brennan, Main Street, Glenties, formally Dunkineely.

Survived by his wife Kathleen (nee Herron), sons Joseph and Micheal, daughters in law Stephanie and Aoife, their children Ryan, Emily and Gracie and sisters Mary and Carmel.

Removal from Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara on Friday, February 21 at 1.30pm to his home.

Requiem Mass in St Connell's Church, Glenties on Sunday, 23rd February at 2pm with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only with donations in lieu of the Irish Cancer Society. House private from 11pm until 11am.

Eileen Wilhare, Devlinreagh, Carrigart





The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Eileen Wilhare, Devlinreagh, Carrigart.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday, February 23, going to St John the Baptist Church, Carrigart, for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.

Hugh Roarty, Stonepark, Glenties and formerly Drimnalough, Glenties and Birmingham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Hugh Roarty, Stonepark, Glenties and formerly Drimnalough, Glenties and Birmingham, brother of Michael Roarty, The Wood, Glenties.

Remains will repose at Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara on Friday, February 21, from 3pm to 7.30pm with removal to St Connell's Church, Glenties to repose overnight.

Funeral mass on Saturday, February 22, at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Enquiries to James McGuinness, Funeral Director, Glenties.



Kathleen Witherow, Ardbarnock, Convoy

The death has taken place at her residence of Kathleen Witherow, Ardbarnock, Convoy.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving there on Friday, February 21 at 1.15pm for 2pm service in Raphoe Presbyterian Church with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Raphoe Presbyterian Church c/o any family member or Terence Mc Clintock, Funeral Director.

Nabla Coyle, Bunaninver, Gweedore

The death has taken place at her home of Nabla Coyle, Bunaninver, Gweedore.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning, February 22, going to St Colmcille’s Church, Knocfola, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary each night at 9pm. House private from 10pm until 10am.

One way traffic system in operation with entry to the wake house from Teach Jack , Glassagh and exit towards Brinaleck.

Mark O’Donnell, Mulnamina, Glenties

The death has taken place at Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, of Mark O’Donnell, Mulnamina, Glenties.

Removal from Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara tomorrow, Friday morning, February 21, at 10 am going to St Conal’s Church, Glenties, for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Enquiries to James McGuinness & Sons, Funeral Directors, Glenties (087) 239 5827



Jimmy Ferry, Sheskinbeg, Gweedore

The death has taken place in County Laois of Jimmy Ferry, Sheskinbeg, Gweedore.

Funeral Mass at St Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg, Friday, February 21 at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallen cemetery.

Enquiries to Kieran Roarty, Funeral Director: (087) 263 1526



Margaret Patton, Rowanfield House, Donegal town, formerly of Donegal Road, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Donegal Community Hospital of Margaret Patton, Rowanfield House, Donegal town, formerly of Donegal Road, Ballybofey.

Funeral from her home on Friday morning, February 21 at 9.40am for Requiem Mass at 10am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, followed by interment in Stranorlar cemetery.



John McGettigan, 80 Ashbrook, Strabane, formerly Ballindrait, Lifford

The death has taken place of John McGettigan, 80 Ashbrook, Strabane, formerly of Ballindrait, Lifford.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home Friday, February 21, at 11.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane, at 12 noon, followed by interment in Strabane cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Alzheimer`s Society, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm. to 11am.



Bernie O’Leary, Dublin, formerly of Ostan Loch Altan, Gortahork

The death has occurred in Dublin of Bernie O’Leary, Gortahork, Former owner McFadden’s Hotel, Gortahork (Ostan Loch Altan).

Her remains will repose at her home in Blackrock Dublin (A94 X9P5) until 7pm today, Thursday February 20, followed by private removal.

Reposing at her home in Gortahork (F92 W899) tomorrow, Friday, February 21, from 1pm, with Rosary at 9pm.

Removal from there on Saturday afternoon to Christ the King Church, Gortahork, for 1pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



