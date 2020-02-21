Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, February 21, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Eileen Wilhare, Devlinreagh, Carrigart

- Anne Mc Grath (née Friel), Mill Street, Pettigo / Ballintra

- Joseph Kerr, Dinnylinn, Inch Island

- Francis Brennan, Main Street, Glenties, formally Dunkineely

- Hugh Roarty, Stonepark, Glenties and formerly Drimnalough, Glenties and Birmingham

- Nabla Coyle, Bunaninver, Gweedore

- Bernie O’Leary, Dublin, formerly of Ostan Loch Altan, Gortahork

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University hospital of Eileen Wilhare, Devlinreagh, Carrigart.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Removal from there on Sunday to the church of St. John the Baptist Carrigart for Requiem mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Friends of Letterkenny Hospital, c/o any family member.

Anne Mc Grath (née Friel), Mill Street, Pettigo / Ballintra

The death has taken place peacefully at Sligo University Hospital of Anne Mc Grath (nee Friel) Mill Street, Pettigo and formerly of Racoo, Ballintra.

Her remains will repose at her late residence on Saturday and Sunday from 12 midday to 9pm. Family time please outside of these hours.

Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11am in Saint Mary's Church, Pettigo followed by Interment in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Oncology Ward Sligo Hospital c/o Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93 0EN.

Joseph Kerr, Dinnylinn, Inch Island



The sudden death has taken place of Joseph Kerr, Dinnylinn, Inch Island.

Removal from Murphy's Funeral Home on Saturday, February 22, at 12 noon to his home.

Funeral on Monday, February 24, leaving his home at 10.15am going to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch Island for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Francis Brennan, Main Street, Glenties, formally Dunkineely

The death has taken place of Francis Brennan, Main Street, Glenties, formally Dunkineely.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass in St Connell's Church, Glenties on Sunday, February 23 at 2pm with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only with donations in lieu of the Irish Cancer Society. House private from 11pm until 11am.

Hugh Roarty, Stonepark, Glenties and formerly Drimnalough, Glenties and Birmingham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Hugh Roarty, Stonepark, Glenties and formerly Drimnalough, Glenties and Birmingham, brother of Michael Roarty, The Wood, Glenties.

Remains will repose at Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara on Friday, February 21, from 3pm to 7.30pm with removal to St Connell's Church, Glenties to repose overnight.

Funeral mass on Saturday, February 22, at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Enquiries to James McGuinness, Funeral Director, Glenties.

Nabla Coyle, Bunaninver, Gweedore

The death has taken place at her home of Nabla Coyle, Bunaninver, Gweedore.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning, February 22, going to St Colmcille’s Church, Knocfola, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary each night at 9pm. House private from 10pm until 10am.

One way traffic system in operation with entry to the wake house from Teach Jack , Glassagh and exit towards Brinaleck.



Bernie O’Leary, Dublin, formerly of Ostan Loch Altan, Gortahork

The death has occurred in Dublin of Bernie O’Leary, Gortahork, Former owner McFadden’s Hotel, Gortahork (Ostan Loch Altan).

Her remains will repose at her home in Gortahork (F92 W899) on Friday, February 21 with Rosary at 9pm.

Removal from there on Saturday afternoon to Christ the King Church, Gortahork, for 1pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



