Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, February 23, 2020

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kitty) FLAHERTY (née McGee) of Delvin Park, Ferbane, Offaly / Ataherine, Downings, Donegal.

Funeral arrangements to be announced.

Michael O’Gara, Garveross, Glencolmcille

The death has taken place of Michael O’Gara, Garveross, Glencolmcille.

His remains will repose at his late residence on Tuesday from 10am to 10pm.

Funeral mass on Wednesday morning in St. Columbus Church, Cashel at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Bridget Donaghey, Ballyderowen, Burnfoot

The death has taken place of Bridget Donaghey, Donaghey’s Garage, Ballyderowen, Burnfoot.

Her remains are reposing at her residence.

Funeral Monday, February 24 leaving her home at 1.15pm going to St Aengus’ Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 2.00pm. Interment immediately afterwards in Burt Cemetery.

Family time please from 12 midnight to 11.00am.

Kay McLaughlin (Mill), 41 Earls Fort, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Kay McLaughlin (Mill), 41 Earls Fort, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at her Son Neil’s residence at Cleenagh, Ballymagan.

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am

Donation in lieu of flowers to the Asthma Association of Ireland c/o any family member.

Eileen Wilhare, Devlinreagh, Carrigart



The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University hospital of Eileen Wilhare, Devlinreagh, Carrigart.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Removal from there on Sunday to the church of St. John the Baptist Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Friends of Letterkenny Hospital, c/o any family member.

Anne Mc Grath (née Friel), Mill Street, Pettigo and Ballintra

The death has taken place peacefully at Sligo University Hospital of Anne Mc Grath (nee Friel) Mill Street, Pettigo and formerly of Racoo, Ballintra.

Her remains will repose at her late residence on Saturday and Sunday from 12 midday to 9pm. Family time please outside of these hours.

Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11am in Saint Mary's Church, Pettigo followed by Interment in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Oncology Ward Sligo Hospital c/o Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93 0EN.

Joseph Kerr, Dinnylinn, Inch Island



The sudden death has taken place of Joseph Kerr, Dinnylinn, Inch Island.

Reposing at his home.

Funeral on Monday, February 24, leaving his home at 10.15am going to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch Island for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Francis Brennan, Main Street, Glenties, formally Dunkineely

The death has taken place of Francis Brennan, Main Street, Glenties, formally Dunkineely.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass in St Connell's Church, Glenties on Sunday, February 23 at 2pm with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only with donations in lieu of the Irish Cancer Society. House private from 11pm until 11am.

Hugh Roarty, Stonepark, Glenties and formerly Drimnalough, Glenties and Birmingham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Hugh Roarty, Stonepark, Glenties and formerly Drimnalough, Glenties and Birmingham, brother of Michael Roarty, The Wood, Glenties.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Funeral Mass has been postponed until today, Sunday at 11am.

Kevan Grace, Belleek

The death has taken place at the Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex of Kevan Grace, 203 Brollagh Road, Corry, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh.

Reposing at his late residence. House strictly private to family, close friends and neighbours at all times please.

Removal from his late residence on Sunday morning to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Palliative Care Team at Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex, care of Breslin’s Funeral Home.

