Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, February 23, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Kathleen (Kitty) Flaherty, Delvin Park, Ferbane, Offaly and late of Ataherine, Downings

- Jim Montgomery, Lower Dunmore, Falcarragh

- Michael O’Gara, Garveross, Glencolmcille

- Bridget Donaghey, Ballyderowen, Burnfoot

- Kay McLaughlin (Mill), 41 Earls Fort, Buncrana

- Anne Mc Grath (née Friel), Mill Street, Pettigo and Ballintra

- Joseph Kerr, Dinnylinn, Inch Island

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kitty) Flaherty (née McGee) of Delvin Park, Ferbane, Offaly / Ataherine, Downings, Donegal.

Her remains will repose at Ferbane Nursing Home on Tuesday, February 25 from 5pm until removal at 7pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane arriving at 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Ash Wednesday, February 26 at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.

The death has occurred in the Lakehouse Nursing Home, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy, of Jim Montgomery (Monty) of Lower Dunmore, Falcarragh.

His remains are reposing at his late residence in Lower Dunmore.

Removal from there on Tuesday, February 25 for 2pm service in Ray Church, Falcarragh, with interment afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, donations, in lieu, to the Lakehouse Patients Comfort Fund, care of any family member. House private from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

The death has taken place of Michael O’Gara, Garveross, Glencolmcille.

His remains will repose at his late residence on Tuesday from 10am to 10pm.

Funeral mass on Wednesday morning in St. Columbus Church, Cashel at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

The death has taken place of Bridget Donaghey, Donaghey’s Garage, Ballyderowen, Burnfoot.

Her remains are reposing at her residence.

Funeral Monday, February 24 leaving her home at 1.15pm going to St Aengus’ Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 2.00pm. Interment immediately afterwards in Burt Cemetery.

Family time please from 12 midnight to 11.00am.

The death has taken place of Kay McLaughlin (Mill), 41 Earls Fort, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at her Son Neil’s residence at Cleenagh, Ballymagan.

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am

Donation in lieu of flowers to the Asthma Association of Ireland c/o any family member.

The death has taken place peacefully at Sligo University Hospital of Anne Mc Grath (nee Friel) Mill Street, Pettigo and formerly of Racoo, Ballintra.

Her remains will repose at her late residence on Saturday and Sunday from 12 midday to 9pm. Family time please outside of these hours.

Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11am in Saint Mary's Church, Pettigo followed by Interment in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Oncology Ward Sligo Hospital c/o Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93 0EN.

The sudden death has taken place of Joseph Kerr, Dinnylinn, Inch Island.

Reposing at his home.

Funeral on Monday, February 24, leaving his home at 10.15am going to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch Island for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.