Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, February 25, 2020

Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, February 24, 2020



The following deaths have taken place:

- David McCrea, Ballinakillew, Ballintra

- Annie O’Donnell (Bell), Annagry

- Allen Oliver, Straid, Clonmany

- Michael McHale, Straid, Clonmany

- Frank Hasson, Lower Braghey, Malin Head and Derry

- Tommy Kelly Rathfort Crescent, Belleek, Co Fermanagh and formerly Cloghore Ballyshannon

- Eilish Conlon, Cheshire Apartments, Letterkenny and late of Raphoe.

- Kathleen (Kitty) Flaherty, Delvin Park, Ferbane, Offaly and late of Ataherine, Downings

- Jim Montgomery, Lower Dunmore, Falcarragh

- Michael O’Gara, Garveross, Glencolmcille

David McCrea, Ballinakillew, Ballintra

The death has taken place peacefully at Aras Mhic Shuibhne nursing home of David McCrea, Ballinakillew, Ballintra.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

All enquiries, George Irwin & Sons 087 7932119

Annie O’Donnell (Bell), Annagry

The death has occurred at her late residence of Annie O’Donnell (Bell), Annagry.

Requiem Mass today, Tuesday, February 25 at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private the morning of the funeral.

Allen Oliver, Straide, Clonmany

The death has taken place of Allen Oliver, Straide, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at St Colmcille Village Oratory.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, February 26 at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the new cemetery. Family Flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to St. Colmbcille Village care of any family member or Comiskey funeral directors.

Oratory private please from 10pm until 11am. All enquiries to Comiskey Funeral Directors, Clonmany (086) 0736402.

Michael McHale, Straide, Clonmany

The death has taken of Michael McHale, Straid, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his brother Martin and sister-in-law Maureen McHale’s residence, Straide, Clonmany,

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday, February 26 at 1.30pm going to St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St. Colmcille’s Village, Clonmany c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Director. House private please from 11pm till 10am.

All enquiries to Comiskey Funeral Directors, Clonmany (086) 0736402.



Frank Hasson, Lower Braghey, Malin Head and Derry

The death has taken place in Altnagelvin Hospital Derry of Frank Hasson.

Funeral leaving his home today, Tuesday, February 25 at 10.15am to St Mary’s Church Lagg, Malin for Requiem Mass at 11am

Internment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Tommy Kelly, Rathfort Crescent, Belleek and formerly Cloghore Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Tommy Kelly, Rathfort Crescent Belleek and formerly of Cloghore, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the family home, Rathfort Crescent on Wednesday from 12 noon until 7pm, private at all other times.

Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am in Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon followed by interment in Magheramenagh Cemetery, Belleek.

Family flowers only donations, if so desired, to the Donegal Branch Alzheimers Society c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director.

Enquiries to Patsy McCauley funeral directors on (077) 032 10437.



Eilish Conlon, Cheshire Apartments, Letterkenny and late of Raphoe

The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital of Eilish Conlon, Cheshire Apartments, Letterkenny and late of Raphoe.

Funeral from her mother's residence today, Tuesday morning at 11.30am going to St Eunan's Church, Raphoe for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Donegal Cheshire Apartments, Letterkenny.

Kathleen (Kitty) Flaherty, Delvin Park, Ferbane, Offaly and late of Ataherine, Downings

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kitty) Flaherty (née McGee) of Delvin Park, Ferbane, Offaly/Ataherine, Downings.

Her remains will repose at Ferbane Nursing Home today, Tuesday, February 25 from 5pm until removal at 7pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane arriving at 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Ash Wednesday, February 26 at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.

Jim Montgomery, Lower Dunmore, Falcarragh

The death has occurred in the Lakehouse Nursing Home, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy, of Jim Montgomery (Monty) of Lower Dunmore, Falcarragh.

Removal from his late residence in Lower Dunmore today, February 25 for 2pm service in Ray Church, Falcarragh, with interment afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, donations, in lieu, to the Lakehouse Patients Comfort Fund, care of any family member. House private from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Michael O’Gara, Garveross, Glencolmcille

The death has taken place of Michael O’Gara, Garveross, Glencolmcille.

His remains will repose at his late residence today, Tuesday from 10am to 10pm.

Funeral mass on Wednesday morning in St. Columba's Church, Cashel at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please.



If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.