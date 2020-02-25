Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, February 25



The following deaths have taken place:

- Gemma Boyle, Lackenagh, Burtonport

- David McCrea, Ballinakillew, Ballintra

- Allen Oliver, Straid, Clonmany

- Michael McHale, Straid, Clonmany

- Tommy Kelly Rathfort Crescent, Belleek, Co Fermanagh and formerly Cloghore Ballyshannon

- Kathleen (Kitty) Flaherty, Delvin Park, Ferbane, Offaly and late of Ataherine, Downings

- Michael O’Gara, Garveross, Glencolmcille

Gemma Boyle, Lackenagh, Burtonport

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Gemma Boyle, Lackenagh, Burtonport.

Gemma’s remains will repose at McGlynn’s Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 25, from 12 noon to 4pm with removal to her home in Lackenagh.

Rosary both nights at 9 pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 27 at 12 noon in St. Columba’s Church, Acres, with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm tonight to 2pm on Wednesday. Strictly private on morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Intensive Care Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn, Funeral Director

David McCrea, Ballinakillew, Ballintra

The death has taken place peacefully at Aras Mhic Shuibhne nursing home of David McCrea, Ballinakillew, Ballintra.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

All enquiries, George Irwin & Sons 087 7932119

Allen Oliver, Straide, Clonmany

The death has taken place of Allen Oliver, Straide, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at St Colmcille Village Oratory.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, February 26 at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the new cemetery. Family Flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to St. Colmbcille Village care of any family member or Comiskey funeral directors.

Oratory private please from 10pm until 11am. All enquiries to Comiskey Funeral Directors, Clonmany (086) 0736402.

Michael McHale, Straide, Clonmany

The death has taken of Michael McHale, Straid, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his brother Martin and sister-in-law Maureen McHale’s residence, Straide, Clonmany,

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday, February 26 at 1.30pm going to St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St. Colmcille’s Village, Clonmany c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Director. House private please from 11pm till 10am.

All enquiries to Comiskey Funeral Directors, Clonmany (086) 0736402.



Tommy Kelly, Rathfort Crescent, Belleek and formerly Cloghore Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Tommy Kelly, Rathfort Crescent Belleek and formerly of Cloghore, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the family home, Rathfort Crescent on Wednesday from 12 noon until 7pm, private at all other times.

Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am in Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon followed by interment in Magheramenagh Cemetery, Belleek.

Family flowers only donations, if so desired, to the Donegal Branch Alzheimers Society c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director.

Enquiries to Patsy McCauley funeral directors on (077) 032 10437.

Kathleen (Kitty) Flaherty, Delvin Park, Ferbane, Offaly and late of Ataherine, Downings

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kitty) Flaherty (née McGee) of Delvin Park, Ferbane, Offaly/Ataherine, Downings.

Her remains will repose at Ferbane Nursing Home today, Tuesday, February 25 from 5pm until removal at 7pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane arriving at 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Ash Wednesday, February 26 at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.

Michael O’Gara, Garveross, Glencolmcille

The death has taken place of Michael O’Gara, Garveross, Glencolmcille.

His remains will repose at his late residence on Tuesday from 10am to 10pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning in St. Columba's Church, Cashel at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please.



If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.