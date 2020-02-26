Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday, February 26, 2020



The following deaths have taken place:

- Gemma Boyle, Lackenagh, Burtonport

- Tommy Gillan Snr, Derryloughan, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim

- David McCrea, Ballinakillew, Ballintra

- Allen Oliver, Straid, Clonmany

- Michael McHale, Straid, Clonmany

- Tommy Kelly Rathfort Crescent, Belleek, Co Fermanagh and formerly Cloghore Ballyshannon

- Kathleen (Kitty) Flaherty, Delvin Park, Ferbane, Offaly and late of Ataherine, Downings

- Michael O’Gara, Garveross, Glencolmcille

Gemma Boyle, Lackenagh, Burtonport

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Gemma Boyle, Lackenagh, Burtonport.

Gemma’s remains are reposing at her late residence from 2pm with Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 27 at 12 noon in St. Columba’s Church, Acres, with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Intensive Care Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn, Funeral Director

Tommy Gillan Snr, Derryloughan, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim

The death has taken place peacefully at Sligo University Hospital of Tommy Gillan Snr, Derryloughan, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim.

His remains reposing at his son Tommy and daughter in law Sarah’s residence, Uragh, Kinlough (F91C1K8) this evening from 6pm until 10pm and on Thursday from 2pm until 10pm. ]

Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in St Aidan’s cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu is so desired to North West Hospice, the Mall, Sligo, C/o Gilmartin undertakers or any family member.

David McCrea, Ballinakillew, Ballintra

The death has taken place peacefully at Aras Mhic Shuibhne nursing home of David McCrea, Ballinakillew, Ballintra.

Funeral service today at 2pm in Drumholm Parish Church, followed by burial afterwards in Drumholm graveyard.

All enquiries, George Irwin & Sons 087 7932119

Allen Oliver, Straide, Clonmany

The death has taken place of Allen Oliver, Straide, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at St Colmcille Village Oratory.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, February 26 at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the new cemetery. Family Flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to St. Colmbcille Village care of any family member or Comiskey funeral directors.

Oratory private please from 10pm until 11am. All enquiries to Comiskey Funeral Directors, Clonmany (086) 0736402.

Michael McHale, Straide, Clonmany

The death has taken of Michael McHale, Straid, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his brother Martin and sister-in-law Maureen McHale’s residence, Straide, Clonmany,

Funeral leaving from there on Wednesday, February 26 at 1.30pm going to St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St. Colmcille’s Village, Clonmany c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Director. House private please from 11pm till 10am.

All enquiries to Comiskey Funeral Directors, Clonmany (086) 0736402.



Tommy Kelly, Rathfort Crescent, Belleek and formerly Cloghore Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Tommy Kelly, Rathfort Crescent Belleek and formerly of Cloghore, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the family home, Rathfort Crescent on Wednesday from 12 noon until 7pm, private at all other times.

Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am in Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon followed by interment in Magheramenagh Cemetery, Belleek.

Family flowers only donations, if so desired, to the Donegal Branch Alzheimers Society c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director.

Enquiries to Patsy McCauley funeral directors on (077) 032 10437.

Kathleen (Kitty) Flaherty, Delvin Park, Ferbane, Offaly and late of Ataherine, Downings

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kitty) Flaherty (née McGee) of Delvin Park, Ferbane, Offaly/Ataherine, Downings.

Her remains reposed overnight at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane.

Requiem Mass on Ash Wednesday, February 26 at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery.

Michael O’Gara, Garveross, Glencolmcille

The death has taken place of Michael O’Gara, Garveross, Glencolmcille.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning in St. Columba's Church, Cashel at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please.



If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.