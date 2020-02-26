Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, February 26, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:



Michael McCallion, Kilderry, Muff

The death has taken place at his home of Michael McCallion, Kilderry, Muff.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving there on Friday, February 28 at 10.15am going to St Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen, for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private from 10pm. to 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society, c/o any family member of Pat Kelly, Funeral Director.

James Bradley, Ballinfad House, Trentagh

The peaceful death has taken place of James Bradley, Ballinfad House, Trentagh.

Remains will be reposing at his late residence today, Wednesday.

Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan at 11am on Friday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 11am.

Family flowers only please.



Lizzie Gallagher McKelvey, Tully, Dungloe and formerly Brockagh

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Lizzie Gallagher McKelvey, Tully, Dungloe and formerly Brockagh.

Her remains will be reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral Home tomorrow, Thursday from 3pm with rosary at 9pm.

Her remains will be removed to her late home on Friday with wake starting at 3pm for family and friend only.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in the old cemetery.

Family time please from after the rosary and strictly private on the morning of the funeral.



Gemma Boyle, Lackenagh, Burtonport

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Gemma Boyle, Lackenagh, Burtonport.

Gemma’s remains are reposing at her late residence with Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Thursday, February 27 at 12 noon in St. Columba’s Church, Acres, with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Intensive Care Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn, Funeral Director



Tommy Kelly, Rathfort Crescent, Belleek and formerly Cloghore Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Tommy Kelly, Rathfort Crescent Belleek and formerly of Cloghore, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the family home, Rathfort Crescent today, Wednesday until 7pm, private at all other times.

Requiem Mass tomorrow, Thursday morning at 11am in Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon followed by interment in Magheramenagh Cemetery, Belleek.

Family flowers only donations, if so desired, to the Donegal Branch Alzheimers Society c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director.

Enquiries to Patsy McCauley Funeral Directors on (077) 032 10437.

Tommy Gillan Snr, Derryloughan, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim

The death has taken place peacefully at Sligo University Hospital of Tommy Gillan Snr, Derryloughan, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim.

His remains reposing at his son Tommy and daughter in law Sarah’s residence, Uragh, Kinlough (F91C1K8) this evening from 6pm until 10pm and tomorrow, Thursday from 2pm until 10pm. ]

Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in St Aidan’s cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu is so desired to North West Hospice, the Mall, Sligo, C/o Gilmartin undertakers or any family member.

