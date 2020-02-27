Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, February 27, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Nora Harkin (née McAteer) of 47, Sylvan Park, Letterkenny

- Michael McCallion, Kilderry, Muff

- James Bradley, Ballinfad House, Trentagh

- Lizzie Gallagher McKelvey, Tully, Dungloe and formerly Brockagh

- Gemma Boyle, Lackenagh, Burtonport

- Tommy Kelly Rathfort Crescent, Belleek, Co Fermanagh and formerly Cloghore Ballyshannon

- Tommy Gillan Snr, Derryloughan, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim

Nora Harkin (née McAteer) of 47, Sylvan Park, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Nora Harkin, 47, Sylvan Park, Letterkenny (née McAteer, Kerrykeel).

Her remains will repose at The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Thursday from 3pm to 5pm followed by removal to her late residence.

Removal from there on Friday at 6.30pm to The Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine, to repose overnight for 11am Requiem Mass on Saturday followed by interment in the family plot in Milford Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to the Residents Comfort Fund, Hillcrest House, Letterkenny c/o of Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Michael McCallion, Kilderry, Muff

The death has taken place at his home of Michael McCallion, Kilderry, Muff.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving there on Friday, February 28 at 10.15am going to St Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen, for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private from 10pm. to 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society, c/o any family member of Pat Kelly, Funeral Director.

James Bradley, Ballinfad House, Trentagh

The peaceful death has taken place of James Bradley, Ballinfad House, Trentagh.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan at 11am on Friday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 11am.

Family flowers only please.

Lizzie Gallagher McKelvey, Tully, Dungloe and formerly Brockagh

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Lizzie Gallagher McKelvey, Tully, Dungloe and formerly Brockagh.

Her remains will be removed to her late home on Friday with wake starting at 3pm for family and friends only.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in the old cemetery.

Family time please from after the rosary and strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

Gemma Boyle, Lackenagh, Burtonport

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Gemma Boyle, Lackenagh, Burtonport.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 27 at 12 noon in St. Columba’s Church, Acres, with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Intensive Care Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Sean McGlynn, Funeral Director

Tommy Kelly, Rathfort Crescent, Belleek and formerly Cloghore Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Tommy Kelly, Rathfort Crescent Belleek and formerly of Cloghore, Ballyshannon.

Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am in Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon followed by interment in Magheramenagh Cemetery, Belleek.

Family flowers only donations, if so desired, to the Donegal Branch Alzheimers Society c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director.

Enquiries to Patsy McCauley Funeral Directors on (077) 032 10437.

Tommy Gillan Snr, Derryloughan, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim

The death has taken place peacefully at Sligo University Hospital of Tommy Gillan Snr, Derryloughan, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim.

His remains reposing at his son Tommy and daughter in law Sarah’s residence, Uragh, Kinlough (F91C1K8) on Thursday from 2pm until 10pm. ]

Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in St Aidan’s cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu is so desired to North West Hospice, the Mall, Sligo, C/o Gilmartin undertakers or any family member.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.