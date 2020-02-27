Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, February 27, 2020



The following deaths have taken place:

- Nora O’Donnell, Dunlewey

- Eileen Curran, Strand Road, Magheragallon

- Brid Wiggens, Derrynamanshea, Annagry

- Jim Campbell, Meenmore, Dungloe

- Martha Duffy, (née Connolly), 146 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny

- Martin McDaid, Birkenhead, Mersyside, England, formerly Ballybotemple, Cloghan

- Mary Rose Gallagher, Ballycashel, Ardara

- Nora Harkin (née McAteer) of 47, Sylvan Park, Letterkenny

- Michael McCallion, Kilderry, Muff

- James Bradley, Ballinfad House, Trentagh

- Lizzie Gallagher McKelvey, Tully, Dungloe and formerly Brockagh

- Pat McNulty, Tawly, Co. Leitrim and Mountcharles, and Leicester, England

- Tommy Gillan Snr, Derryloughan, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim



Nora O’Donnell, Dunlewey

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Nora O’ Donnell, Dunlewey.

Her remains will repose at the family home in Dunlewey tomorrow, Friday February 28 from 12 noon.

Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Dunlewey on Sunday morning, March 1 at 10am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm and house private from after the Rosary until 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, to the Patients Comfort Fund, Lakehouse Nursing Home, Dunfanaghy c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty Funeral Director.

Eileen Curran, Strand Road, Magheragallon

The death has taken place in Aras Gweedore, of Eileen Curran, Strand Road, Magheragallon.

Removal from Roarty’s Funeral Home, Derrybeg this evening, Thursday February going to her late residence.

Removal from there at 6.30pm on Saturday evening, February 29 going to St. Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Sunday morning, March 1 at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery. Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private from after the rosary until 11am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Aras Gweedore, c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty, Funeral Director.

Brid Wiggens, Derrynamanshea, Annagry

The death has occurred at her late residence of Brid Wiggens, Derrynamanshea, Annagry.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass tomorrow afternoon, Friday February 28 in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry at 1pm with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.



Jim Campbell, Meenmore, Dungloe

The death has occurred at Aras Gweedore of Jim Campbell, Meenmore, Dungloe.

Jim’s remains will repose at McGlynn’s Funeral Home tomorrow, Friday, February 28 and Saturday, February 29, from 5pm with Rosary at 9pm on both nights.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, March 1 at 12 noon in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe, with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.



Martha Duffy, (née Connolly), 146 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Donegal Hospice of Martha Duffy, (née Connolly), 146 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny.

Removal from Donegal Hospice this afternoon, Thursday, going to her late residence.

Funeral Requiem Mass in St. Eunan’s Cathedral on Saturday morning, February 29 at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 10am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o Frank Bradley, Funeral Director.



Martin McDaid, Birkenhead, Mersyside, England, formerly Ballybotemple, Cloghan

The death has occurred of Martin McDaid, Birkenhead, Mersyside, England, formerly Ballybotemple, Cloghan.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.



Mary Rose Gallagher, Ballycashel, Ardara

The death has occurred of Mary Rose Gallagher, Ballycashel, Ardara.

Her remains will repose at her residence today, Thursday, February 27.

Funeral from there on Saturday, February 29 at 12.30pm going to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara, for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am. Rosary both nights at 10pm.

Donations, if desired, to Killybegs Community Hospital, c/o Derek McCabe, Funeral Director.



Nora Harkin (née McAteer) of 47, Sylvan Park, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Nora Harkin, 47, Sylvan Park, Letterkenny (née McAteer, Kerrykeel).

Her remains will repose at The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny today Thursday to 5pm followed by removal to her late residence.

Removal from there on Friday at 6.30pm to The Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine, to repose overnight for 11am Requiem Mass on Saturday followed by interment in the family plot in Milford Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to the Residents Comfort Fund, Hillcrest House, Letterkenny c/o of Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.



Michael McCallion, Kilderry, Muff

The death has taken place at his home of Michael McCallion, Kilderry, Muff.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving there tomorrow, Friday, February 28 at 10.15am going to St Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private from 10pm. to 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society, c/o any family member of Pat Kelly, Funeral Director.



James Bradley, Ballinfad House, Trentagh

The peaceful death has taken place of James Bradley, Ballinfad House, Trentagh.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan at 11am tomorrow, Friday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 11am. Family flowers only please.



Lizzie Gallagher McKelvey, Tully, Dungloe and formerly Brockagh

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Lizzie Gallagher McKelvey, Tully, Dungloe and formerly Brockagh.

Her remains will be removed to her late home tomorrow, Friday with wake starting at 3pm for family and friends only.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in the old cemetery.

Family time please from after the rosary and strictly private on the morning of the funeral.



Pat McNulty, Tawly, Co. Leitrim and Mountcharles, and Leicester, England

The death has taken place of Pat McNulty, Tawly, Co Leitrim and Mountcharles and Leicester, England at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at McGloin’s Funeral Home, Chapel Road, Cliffoney on Saturday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to arrive at St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough at 8.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Finner Cemetery, Bundoran. Donations if desired to the Sheil Hospital Comfort Fund c/o Mc Gloin Funeral Directors.



Tommy Gillan Snr, Derryloughan, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim

The death has taken place peacefully at Sligo University Hospital of Tommy Gillan Snr, Derryloughan, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim.

His remains reposing at his son Tommy and daughter in law Sarah’s residence, Uragh, Kinlough (F91C1K8) today Thursday, until 10pm. ]

Removal tomorrow, Friday morning to arrive at St Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in St Aidan’s cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu is so desired to North West Hospice, the Mall, Sligo, c/o Gilmartin undertakers or any family member.



