Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, February 29, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

Terry O`Doherty, 302 Coneyburrow Road, Lifford and formerly of Killybegs

The death has taken place at his home of Terry O`Doherty, 302 Coneyburrow Road, Lifford and formerly of Killybegs. (Ex Donegal Co Council and Lifford Players). Beloved husband of the late Peggy, much loved father of Anne, Aidan, John, Paula, Mura and Eileen and brother of the late Gerry.

Reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home tomorrow, Sunday, March 1, at 1.20pm for Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 2pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Terry will be sadly missed by his daughters, sons, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Pieta House, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. Family time please from 10pm to 11am.



Sadie Campbell, 31 St. Boden's Tce., Culdaff

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sadie Campbell, 31 St. Bodens Tce., Culdaff.

Remains reposing at her home. House private at the request of the deceased.Family and friends welcome. Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Sunday afternoon, February 28 at 1.30pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Marion McConologue, Ballyloskey Road, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of Marion McConologue, Ballyloskey Road, Carndonagh.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving her home at Ballyloskey Road tomorrow, Sunday, at 1.30pm going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for funeral mass at 2pm with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, c/o any family member or Pat Kelly, Funeral Director, Carndonagh.



Margaret Ann (Peggy) Keane (née O’Connor), 9 East Rock, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Margaret Ann (Peggy) Keane (née O’Connor), 9 East Rock, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the pastoral centre at Our Lady Star of the Sea church, Bundoran, tomorrow, Sunday from 2pm until 6pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in Saint Joseph’s Church, The Rock, followed by private family cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Donations to Shout Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital Trust c/o Patsy McCauley, Funeral Directors, Belleek.



Nora O’Donnell, Dunlewey

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Nora O’ Donnell, Dunlewey.

Her remains will repose at the family home in Dunlewey.

Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Dunlewey tomorrow, Sunday morning, March 1 at 10am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary at 9pm and house private from after the Rosary until 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, to the Patients Comfort Fund, Lakehouse Nursing Home, Dunfanaghy c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty, Funeral Director.

Eileen Curran, Strand Road, Magheragallon

The death has taken place of Eileen Curran, Strand Road, Magheragallon.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there at 6.30pm today, Saturday, February 29 going to St Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Sunday morning, March 1 at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery. Rosary at 9pm. House private from after the Rosary until 11am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Aras Gweedore, c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty, Funeral Director.



Jim Campbell, Meenmore, Dungloe

The death has occurred at Aras Gweedore of Jim Campbell, Meenmore, Dungloe.

Jim’s remains will repose at McGlynn’s Funeral Home today, Saturday, February 29, from 5pm with Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Sunday, March 1 at 12 noon in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe, with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.



Martin McDaid, Birkenhead, Mersyside, England, formerly Ballybotemple, Cloghan

The death has occurred of Martin McDaid, Birkenhead, Mersyside, England, formerly Ballybotemple, Cloghan.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 19 at 3pm at Landican Central Chapel, Birkenhead, Mersyside, England, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Pat McNulty, Tawly, Co Leitrim and Mountcharles, and Leicester, England

The death has taken place of Pat McNulty, Tawly, Co Leitrim and Mountcharles and Leicester, England at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at McGloin’s Funeral Home, Chapel Road, Cliffoney today, Saturday, from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to arrive at St Aidan’s Church, Kinlough at 8.30pm.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Sunday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Finner Cemetery, Bundoran. Donations if desired to the Sheil Hospital Comfort Fund c/o Mc Gloin Funeral Directors.



