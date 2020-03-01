Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, March 1, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

Mari Ward, Brownhill, Inver

The death has occurred of Mari Ward, Brownhill, Inver.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

House strictly private, please. All enquiries to Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles.

Margaret Sharkey (née Doogan), Shroughan, Falcarragh

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret Sharkey, Shroughan, Falcarragh.

Her remains are leaving the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest Letterkenny at 2pm today, Sunday going to her late residence.

Rosary will be at 9.00pm both tonight Sunday and tomorrow night Monday. Family time from 10pm until 10am.

Removal from her home on Tuesday morning going to Christ the King Church, Gortahork for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Gerry Sweeney, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

The death has occurred peacefully at Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Gerry Sweeney, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

His remains will repose at Mc Cool's Chapel of Rest on Sunday from 7pm until Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Monday at 10.40am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am, with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Kitty Scully (née Mc Cusker), Belault, Pettigo and formerly of Inver

The death has occurred peacefully at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Kitty Scully (née Mc Cusker), Belault, Pettigo and formerly of Inver.

Her remains will be reposing in Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Sunday from 4pm until 6pm.

Removal to St Mary's Church, Pettigo to arrive at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am, followed by burial in the Cross Cemetery, Enniskillen.

Terry O`Doherty, 302 Coneyburrow Road, Lifford and formerly of Killybegs

The death has taken place at his home of Terry O`Doherty, 302 Coneyburrow Road, Lifford and formerly of Killybegs. (Ex Donegal Co Council and Lifford Players).

Reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday, March 1, at 1.20pm for Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 2pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Pieta House, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

Sadie Campbell, 31 St Boden's Terrace, Culdaff

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sadie Campbell, 31 St. Bodens Tce., Culdaff.

Remains reposing at her home. House private at the request of the deceased.Family and friends welcome. Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Funeral from there on Sunday, February 28 at 1.30pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Marion McConologue, Ballyloskey Road, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of Marion McConologue, Ballyloskey Road, Carndonagh.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving her home at Ballyloskey Road on Sunday, at 1.30pm going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for funeral mass at 2pm with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, c/o any family member or Pat Kelly, Funeral Director, Carndonagh.

Margaret Ann (Peggy) Keane (née O’Connor), 9 East Rock, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Margaret Ann (Peggy) Keane (née O’Connor), 9 East Rock, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the pastoral centre at Our Lady Star of the Sea church, Bundoran on Sunday from 2pm until 6pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in Saint Joseph’s Church, The Rock, followed by private family cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Shout Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital Trust c/o Patsy McCauley, Funeral Directors, Belleek.

Nora O’Donnell, Dunlewey

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Nora O’ Donnell, Dunlewey.

Her remains will repose at the family home in Dunlewey.

Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Dunlewey on Sunday morning, March 1 at 10am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, to the Patients Comfort Fund, Lakehouse Nursing Home, Dunfanaghy c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty, Funeral Director.

Eileen Curran, Strand Road, Magheragallon

The death has taken place of Eileen Curran, Strand Road, Magheragallon.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Her remains reposed overnight at St Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Aras Gweedore, c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty, Funeral Director.

Jim Campbell, Meenmore, Dungloe

The death has occurred at Aras Gweedore of Jim Campbell, Meenmore, Dungloe.

Requiem Mass on Sunday, March 1 at 12 noon in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe, with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Martin McDaid, Birkenhead, Mersyside, England, formerly Ballybotemple, Cloghan

The death has occurred of Martin McDaid, Birkenhead, Mersyside, England, formerly Ballybotemple, Cloghan.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 19 at 3pm at Landican Central Chapel, Birkenhead, Mersyside, England, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Pat McNulty, Tawly, Co Leitrim and Mountcharles, and Leicester, England

The death has taken place of Pat McNulty, Tawly, Co Leitrim and Mountcharles and Leicester, England at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon.

Remains reposed at St Aidan’s Church, Kinlough at 8.30pm.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Sunday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Finner Cemetery, Bundoran. Donations if desired to the Sheil Hospital Comfort Fund c/o Mc Gloin Funeral Directors.

