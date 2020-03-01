Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, March 1, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mari Ward, Brownhill, Inver

- Michael James Gallagher, South Willow, Allenwood South, Allenwood, Kildare and formerly of Finmore, Donegal Town

- Hughie Gallagher, Curraghamone, Ballybofey

- Margaret Sharkey (née Doogan), Shroughan, Falcarragh

- Gerry Sweeney, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

- Kitty Scully (née Mc Cusker), Belault, Pettigo and formerly of Inver

- Margaret Ann (Peggy) Keane (née O’Connor), 9 East Rock, Ballyshannon

- Martin McDaid, Birkenhead, Mersyside, England, formerly Ballybotemple, Cloghan

Mari Ward, Brownhill, Inver

The death has occurred of Mari Ward, Brownhill, Inver.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

House strictly private, please. All enquiries to Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles.

Michael James Gallagher, South Willow, Allenwood South, Allenwood, Kildare and Finmore, Donegal Town

The peaceful death has occurred of Michael James Gallagher, South Willow, Allenwood South, Allenwood, Kildare and formerly of Finmore, Donegal Town

His remains will repose at Glennon's Funeral Home, Allenwood from 5pm on Tuesday with Rosary at 7pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St Agatha's Church, Clar Church, Donegal Town for Requiem Mass at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Hughie Gallagher, Curraghamone, Ballybofey



The sudden death has occurred at his home of Hugh (Hughie) Gallagher, Curraghamone, Ballybofey.

His remains will repose at his home on Monday from 11am.

Funeral will leave his home on Wednesday at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am followed by interment in St Mary's Churchyard, Sessiaghoneill.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Margaret Sharkey (née Doogan), Shroughan, Falcarragh

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret Sharkey, Shroughan, Falcarragh.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Rosary will be at 9.00pm both tonight Sunday and tomorrow night Monday. Family time from 10pm until 10am.

Removal from her home on Tuesday morning going to Christ the King Church, Gortahork for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Gerry Sweeney, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

The death has occurred peacefully at Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Gerry Sweeney, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

His remains will repose at Mc Cool's Chapel of Rest on Sunday from 7pm until Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Monday at 10.40am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am, with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Kitty Scully (née Mc Cusker), Belault, Pettigo and formerly of Inver

The death has occurred peacefully at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Kitty Scully (née Mc Cusker), Belault, Pettigo and formerly of Inver.

Her remains will be reposing in Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Sunday from 4pm until 6pm.

Removal to St Mary's Church, Pettigo to arrive at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am, followed by burial in the Cross Cemetery, Enniskillen.

Margaret Ann (Peggy) Keane (née O’Connor), 9 East Rock, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Margaret Ann (Peggy) Keane (née O’Connor), 9 East Rock, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the pastoral centre at Our Lady Star of the Sea church, Bundoran on Sunday from 2pm until 6pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in Saint Joseph’s Church, The Rock, followed by private family cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Shout Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital Trust c/o Patsy McCauley, Funeral Directors, Belleek.

Martin McDaid, Birkenhead, Mersyside, England, formerly Ballybotemple, Cloghan

The death has occurred of Martin McDaid, Birkenhead, Mersyside, England, formerly Ballybotemple, Cloghan.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 19 at 3pm at Landican Central Chapel, Birkenhead, Mersyside, England, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.