Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, March 2, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

Mari Ward, Brownhill, Inver

The death has occurred of Mari Ward, Brownhill, Inver.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

House strictly private, please. All enquiries to Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles.

Paul Gallogley, late of Bachelors Walk, Donegal Road and West Port, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Paul Gallogley, late of Bachelors Walk, Donegal Road and West Port, Ballyshannon.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later. All enquires can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly, Rathgar, Dublin and Portnoo, Donegal



The death has taken place of Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly Rathgar, Dublin and Portnoo

His remains have been repatriated to Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara.

Funeral to be held on Tuesday at 2pm at Inniskeel Parish Church, Portnoo.

Michael James Gallagher, South Willow, Allenwood South, Allenwood, Kildare and Finmore, Donegal Town

The peaceful death has occurred of Michael James Gallagher, South Willow, Allenwood South, Allenwood, Kildare and formerly of Finmore, Donegal Town

His remains will repose at Glennon's Funeral Home, Allenwood from 5pm on Tuesday with Rosary at 7pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St Agatha's Church, Clar Church, Donegal Town for Requiem Mass at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Hughie Gallagher, Curraghamone, Ballybofey



The sudden death has occurred at his home of Hugh (Hughie) Gallagher, Curraghamone, Ballybofey.

His remains will repose at his home on Monday from 11am.

Funeral will leave his home on Wednesday at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am followed by interment in St Mary's Churchyard, Sessiaghoneill.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Margaret Sharkey (née Doogan), Shroughan, Falcarragh

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret Sharkey, Shroughan, Falcarragh.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence with Rosary at 9pm.

Family time from 10pm until 10am please.

Removal from her home on Tuesday morning going to Christ the King Church, Gortahork for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Gerry Sweeney, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

The death has occurred peacefully at Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Gerry Sweeney, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

Funeral leaving Mc Cool's Chapel of Res on Monday at 10.40am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am, with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Kitty Scully (née Mc Cusker), Belault, Pettigo and formerly of Inver

The death has occurred peacefully at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Kitty Scully (née Mc Cusker), Belault, Pettigo and formerly of Inver.

Her remains reposed overnight at St Mary's Church, Pettigo.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am, followed by burial in the Cross Cemetery, Enniskillen.

Margaret Ann (Peggy) Keane (née O’Connor), 9 East Rock, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Margaret Ann (Peggy) Keane (née O’Connor), 9 East Rock, Ballyshannon.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in Saint Joseph’s Church, The Rock, followed by private family cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Shout Oncology Unit, Sligo University Hospital Trust c/o Patsy McCauley, Funeral Directors, Belleek.

Martin McDaid, Birkenhead, Mersyside, England, formerly Ballybotemple, Cloghan

The death has occurred of Martin McDaid, Birkenhead, Mersyside, England, formerly Ballybotemple, Cloghan.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 19 at 3pm at Landican Central Chapel, Birkenhead, Mersyside, England, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

