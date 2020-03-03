Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mari Ward, Brownhill, Inver

- Sonya McCloskey (née Hamilton), Corgary, Ballybofey and late of St Johnston

- Paul Gallogley, late of Bachelors Walk, Donegal Road and West Port, Ballyshannon

- Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly, Rathgar, Dublin and Portnoo, Donegal

- Michael James Gallagher, South Willow, Allenwood South, Allenwood, Kildare and formerly of Finmore, Donegal Town

- Hughie Gallagher, Curraghamone, Ballybofey

- Margaret Sharkey (née Doogan), Shroughan, Falcarragh

- Martin McDaid, Birkenhead, Mersyside, England, formerly Ballybotemple, Cloghan

Mari Ward, Brownhill, Inver

The death has occurred of Mari Ward, Brownhill, Inver.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

House strictly private, please. All enquiries to Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles.

Sonya McCloskey (née Hamilton), Corgary, Ballybofey and late of St Johnston

The death has occurred peacefully at Donegal Hospice of Sonya McCloskey (née Hamilton), Corgary, Ballybofey and late of St Johnston

Her remains reposing at her home on Tuesday from 11am.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday at 2pm for Prayer Service in St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey, at 2.30pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Paul Gallogley, late of Bachelors Walk, Donegal Road and West Port, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Paul Gallogley, late of Bachelors Walk, Donegal Road and West Port, Ballyshannon.

His remains will respose at his parents' residence at West Port, Ballyshannon, on Wednesday from 1pm to 8pm. Access to the wake house via the back entrance on Assaroe Road.

Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon, with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

House private time family on the morning of the funeral, please.

Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly, Rathgar, Dublin and Portnoo, Donegal



The death has taken place of Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly Rathgar, Dublin and Portnoo

His remains have been repatriated to Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara.

Funeral to be held on Tuesday at 2pm at Inniskeel Parish Church, Portnoo.

Michael James Gallagher, South Willow, Allenwood South, Allenwood, Kildare and Finmore, Donegal Town

The peaceful death has occurred of Michael James Gallagher, South Willow, Allenwood South, Allenwood, Kildare and formerly of Finmore, Donegal Town

His remains will repose at Glennon's Funeral Home, Allenwood from 5pm on Tuesday with Rosary at 7pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St Agatha's Church, Clar Church, Donegal Town for Requiem Mass at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Hughie Gallagher, Curraghamone, Ballybofey



The sudden death has occurred at his home of Hugh (Hughie) Gallagher, Curraghamone, Ballybofey.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral will leave his home on Wednesday at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am followed by interment in St Mary's Churchyard, Sessiaghoneill.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Margaret Sharkey (née Doogan), Shroughan, Falcarragh

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret Sharkey, Shroughan, Falcarragh.

Removal from her home on Tuesday morning going to Christ the King Church, Gortahork for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Martin McDaid, Birkenhead, Mersyside, England, formerly Ballybotemple, Cloghan

The death has occurred of Martin McDaid, Birkenhead, Mersyside, England, formerly Ballybotemple, Cloghan.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 19 at 3pm at Landican Central Chapel, Birkenhead, Mersyside, England, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.